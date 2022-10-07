MATCHDAY: City's Haaland has Southampton in his sniper scope

·5 min read

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

Pep Guardiola admits he has nothing to teach Erling Haaland, saying the striker has “incredible instinct” for scoring. Haaland has 19 goals in 12 matches, including three hat tricks, since joining Manchester City in the summer. Guardiola says, “He has this talent, this quality. All the time — a cross, a deflection — he is there. This type of player, how can a manager teach him? It is impossible. It is instinct, completely natural. He did it in Norway, in Austria, in Germany and he does it here. He smells it.” Haaland scored three in the 6-3 win over Manchester United last weekend, and two in the 5-0 win over Copenhagen midweek in the Champions League. They welcome Southampton, which was unbeaten against City last season, but has scored only eight times in this league. City is one point behind league leader Arsenal, which hosts Liverpool on Sunday. Chelsea is at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both have been rocked by injuries. Wesley Fofana's knee injury isn't as serious as first suspected midweek in the win over AC Milan, but he's out for weeks rather than months. N'Golo Kante is back training after his latest hamstring issue but isn't fully fit. Wolves are having to shake off Portugal winger Pedro Neto's ankle surgery that will sideline him until after the World Cup. Tottenham and Brighton will wear black armbands in tribute to much-loved Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died this week. It's the first home match for Brighton manager Roberto De Zebri. Spurs are without Brazilian defender Emerson Royal, who got a three-match suspension for being sent off in the loss to Arsenal last weekend. Also, Newcastle hosts Brentford, and Bournemouth has Leicester.

SPAIN

Carlo Ancelotti has left Karim Benzema off his squad for Real Madrid's league game at Getafe. Benzema trained individually while the rest of the team practiced on Friday. Ancelotti says his striker is feeling “worn down” after playing two matches following a three-week injury layoff. A win by Madrid would lift it back ahead of Barcelona into first place. After Getafe, Madrid has a Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk and then a clásico against Barcelona over the coming week. Jorge Sampaoli will start his second stint as Sevilla’s coach when it hosts the red-hot Athletic Bilbao. Since Ernesto Valverde returned to the Basque club this summer, Bilbao has five wins, a draw and just one loss. It is in third place. Sevilla won just once under the recently fired Julen Lopetegui. Atlético Madrid aims to bounce back from its 2-0 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League when it hosts Girona, while Rayo Vallecano is at Almería.

ITALY

Juventus has finally won two consecutive matches for the first time but will face a sterner test at defending champion AC Milan in Serie A. Juventus beat Bologna 3-0 last weekend then defeated Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday. “We have to stay silent, get our heads down and work hard because we are behind in both Serie A and the Champions League,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says. Ángel Di María, who provided all three assists against Haifa, is suspended for the AC Milan match. AC Milan is struggling with injuries and reeling from a 3-0 loss at Chelsea. Inter Milan visits Sassuolo buoyed by a victory over Barcelona but having lost three of its last four in the Italian league. Also, Dejan Stanković makes his debut as coach of last-placed Sampdoria at Bologna.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich visits Borussia Dortmund for ‘der Klassiker’ in the Bundesliga, one of the most anticipated matches of the season. The rivals are level on points after eight rounds and first place is beckoning for the winner. Leader Union Berlin and second-placed Freiburg both play on Sunday. Bayern appears to have recovered from its mini-slump of four games without a win by scoring nine goals and conceding none in two victories since the international break. Dortmund has lost two of its last three league games. Bayern has won the last seven meetings between the clubs in the league by a combined score of 23-7. Earlier, Xabi Alonso makes his debut as Bayer Leverkusen coach against visiting Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt visits Bochum, Mainz hosts Leipzig and Augsburg welcomes Wolfsburg.

FRANCE

Paris Saint-Germain looks to extend its winning streak in the league to six games when it visits struggling Reims. Lionel Messi has scored in his last four games for PSG but will be rested after a calf knock on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw with Benfica in the Champions League. Messi is expected to be available for the next game. Reims will miss Japan forward Junya Ito through suspension while PSG will also be without Portugal left back Nuno Mendes, who suffered a hamstring injury against Benfica. PSG, Marseille and Lens are still unbeaten in the league. Marseille, two points behind PSG, can keep the pressure on with a victory over bottom side Ajaccio. Marseille will miss France wing back Jonathan Clauss and midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who picked up knocks in the 4-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.