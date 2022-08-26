MATCHDAY: Casemiro set for Man United debut

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

Casemiro is set to make his debut for Manchester United as the team heads to Southampton looking to follow up its morale-boosting win over Liverpool on Monday. The Brazil international was introduced to United fans at Old Trafford before the Liverpool game but would be playing away from home if manager Erik ten Hag wants to give Casemiro a first run-out. The 2-1 loss at United left Liverpool without a win this season after three rounds but is a big favorite to beat Bournemouth. Arsenal is seeking a fourth straight win when it hosts Fulham. Manchester City, which has seven points from a possible nine, hosts Crystal Palace.

SPAIN

Sevilla visits promoted Almería looking for its first league win. Julen Lopetegui's team opened with a 2-1 loss at Osasuna before being held at home against Valladolid to 1-1 last weekend. Real Sociedad, in its first match since forward Alexander Isak left to join Newcastle, visits Elche trying to rebound from a 4-1 home loss to Barcelona after opening with a victory. Rayo Vallecano goes for its second straight win when it hosts winless Mallorca.

ITALY

Roma forward Paulo Dybala returns to Juventus just three months after crying at the end of his final home match for the Bianconeri. The Argentina international is yet to score for his new club, which is one of only two teams – along with Napoli – with a perfect record after Inter Milan lost at Lazio 3-1 on Friday. Serie A champion AC Milan was held to a draw at Atalanta last time out and will be looking to return to winning ways against Bologna. Cremonese is still looking for its first points in its first season back in the top-flight since 1995-96 and it hosts Torino. Also, Sassuolo visits Spezia.

GERMANY

Borussia Mönchengladbach makes the daunting trip to Bayern Munich for a duel between the best teams so far in the Bundesliga. Bayern has made the best start any team has made to the league by racking up 15 goals and conceding only one in three games. Gladbach is next best with a goal difference of plus-3. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann can welcome back Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala after they returned to training on Wednesday. Also, Borussia Dortmund hopes to atone for its late collapse to Werder Bremen last weekend with a win at Hertha Berlin, which is looking for its first victory of the season. Schalke hosts Union Berlin, Hoffenheim welcomes Augsburg, Wolfsburg visits Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen desperately needs a good result at Mainz after slumping to three losses so far.

FRANCE

Lens looks to maintain its strong start to the season when the northern side hosts ninth-placed Rennes. A victory for Lens would move it into first place and one point above defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which plays on Sunday. Florian Sotoca has three goals so far for Lens. In the other game, promoted Auxerre faces Strasbourg boosted by the recent signing of powerful striker M'Baye Niang, who is looking to relaunch his career after being signed by AC Milan in 2012 at age 17. Burgundy side Auxerre has made a decent start and sits in mid-table while Strasbourg has only two points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

