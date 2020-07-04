MATCHDAY: Away tests for Madrid, Barca; Villa at Liverpool

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Sunday:

SPAIN

The Spanish league title race resumes with contenders Real Madrid and Barcelona both in action on Sunday and facing difficult away matches. Madrid defends its four-point lead at the top when it visits eighth-place Athletic Bilbao, while Barcelona plays at fifth-place Villarreal. Second-place Barcelona has drawn three matches since the league resumed following the pandemic break, including the last two, while Madrid has won six straight.

ENGLAND

Liverpool has a point to prove when the team returns to Anfield for the first time as the newly crowned Premier League champion for a match against Aston Villa. Thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City on Thursday, Liverpool’s players will want to show there are no issues with their attitude after wrapping up the title early. And there are still a number of records to set, including beating Man City’s 100-point haul from 2017-18 and completing an unprecedented return of 19 wins from 19 home games. Liverpool is 16 from 16 so far. City travels to Southampton, Sheffield United visits Burnley and West Ham will look for a win at Newcastle to go further clear of relegation trouble.

ITALY

Inter Milan and Atalanta will be looking to increase the pressure on second-place Lazio after it lost 3-0 at home to AC Milan to dent its title chances. Inter hosts Bologna and could close the gap to Lazio to one point. A win for Atalanta at Cagliari would see it move to within five points of Lazio. There are only three points between Roma in fifth and seventh-place Napoli. The two play each other at San Paolo Stadium. Udinese hosts Genoa in a relegation fight in one of four other matches.

