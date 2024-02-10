Matcha Shortbread Cookies Recipe

matcha pistachio cookies on plate - Kate Shungu/Mashed

The distinct green hue of matcha gives it an alluring quality, whether you're choosing a pastry or a drink from a cafe. Originally from China, matcha made its way to Japan in the 12th century by way of a Zen Buddhist monk. There the powdered green tea has a long history of being prepared ceremonially. Matcha is also the focus of studies regarding its health benefits, including being high in antioxidants.Although tea has been the traditional way of consuming it, matcha is increasingly common as an ingredient in numerous recipes. If your sweet tooth is calling for a green tea-infused treat, we have just the cookie for you.

Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "These cookies are a fun spin on a classic shortbread. The matcha powder, which you can find at your local grocery store or online, gives them this gorgeous green hue." The result is vibrant and playful, and the perfect cookie to serve with tea as an afternoon snack. "They're buttery, soft, only lightly sweet, and have a little crunch from the pistachios," says Shungu. "Fans of green tea will adore these cookies." That's about all the encouragement we need!

Gather The Ingredients For Matcha Shortbread Cookies

matcha pistachio shortbread cookie ingredients - Kate Shungu/Mashed

You won't need very many ingredients for this cookie recipe, just unsalted butter (softened), powdered sugar, vanilla extract, matcha powder, all-purpose flour, salt, and finely chopped pistachios.

Step 1: Combine The Butter And Sugar

creamed butter in stand mixer - Kate Shungu/Mashed

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2: Add The Vanilla

pouring vanilla into stand mixer - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Add the vanilla extract and beat to combine.

Step 3: Add The Dry Ingredients

green cookie dough on mixer paddle - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Add the matcha powder, flour, and salt. Mix until just incorporated.

Step 4: Add The Pistachios

green cookie dough stand mixer - Kate Shungu/Mashed

With the mixer running, add the pistachios to the dough. Turn off once pistachios are incorporated throughout.

Step 5: Transfer The Dough

green cookie dough on plastic - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Place dough on a large piece of plastic wrap.

Step 6: Roll And Wrap The Dough

plastic-wrapped green dough log - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Roll the dough into a log, about 2 ½ inches in diameter. Wrap tightly.

Step 7: Chill The Dough

wrapped cookie dough in fridge - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to 1 week.

Step 8: Preheat The Oven

preheating oven display setting - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 9: Slice The Cookie Dough

sliced green cookie dough log - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Unwrap the dough and slice into ¼-inch rounds.

Step 10: Transfer The Cookies

cookie dough slices on silicone mat - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Place the cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

Step 11: Bake The Cookies

baked matcha cookies on sheet - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the cookies no longer look wet in the middle.

Step 12: Serve The Cookies

matcha shortbread cookies on plate - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Cool and serve.‌

How Should You Serve And Store Matcha Shortbread Cookies?

stacked matcha shortbread cookies - Kate Shungu/Mashed

These shortbread cookies are delicious as a solo snack, but they're even better served with a hot or cold beverage. Shungu notes, "They're really nice with a cup of coffee, a glass of milk, or with a matcha latte for even more matcha." Indeed, you can feature these cookies as part of a matcha tea party for the ultimate green-on-green spread. Serve them mid-morning, mid-afternoon, or bring out a plate for dessert. "The cookies will keep for up to one week at room temperature, in a tightly covered container," Shungu says.

Another plus for this recipe? It's no problem to prep these matcha shortbread cookies in advance. "You can make the dough several days ahead of time, and store it in the refrigerator, " Shungu says. "When you're ready to enjoy them, just slice and bake." This also makes it possible to prep a full batch of cookies but only bake a few at a time.

What Else Can You Make With Matcha Powder?

matcha shortbread cookies top view - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Once you get the hang of these cookies, you'll be ready for the multitude of possibilities that await when you add matcha powder to your culinary repertoire of sweet treats. Keep it simple with a quick matcha ice cream recipe, or try to recreate Dunkin's frozen matcha latte at home. Other baked goods like muffins and cakes, including recipes that add tropical fruits like pineapple, coconut, or banana, make an excellent foundation for the earthy vegetal notes of the powder. And keep experimenting with a variety of hot and cold drinks.

If you love the matcha flavor profile in cookies and want to work with other recipes, try making chewy matcha white chocolate cookies. You can also swap out the white chocolate for dark if you're a fan of more bittersweet tastes. Just keep in mind ingredients that complement matcha's characteristics and don't be afraid to try out new combinations.

Matcha Shortbread Cookies Recipe

matcha shortbread cookies on plate - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Prep Time: 2h 15mCook Time: 10mYield: 24 CookiesIngredients

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons matcha powder

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup finely chopped pistachios

Directions

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the vanilla extract and beat to combine. Add the matcha powder, flour, and salt. Mix until just incorporated. With the mixer running, add the pistachios to the dough. Turn off once pistachios are incorporated throughout. Place dough on a large piece of plastic wrap. Roll the dough into a log, about 2 ½ inches in diameter. Wrap tightly. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to 1 week. Preheat oven to 350 F. Unwrap the dough and slice into ¼-inch rounds. Place the cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the cookies no longer look wet in the middle. Cool and serve.‌

