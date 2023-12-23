Matcha Berry Pavlova Wreath Recipe

Matcha berry pavlova wreath on platter - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Pavlova is a heavenly mix of flavors and textures. A meringue-based dessert dating back to the early 20th century, pavlova was named after Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. This feathery creation was inspired either by Pavlova's tutu or the weightlessness of her dancing. Who invented it is up for debate, and Australia and New Zealand both lay claim to its creation (though, they might both be wrong).

However it was invented, this is a dessert that has stood the test of time for good reason. A crisp, airy meringue with a marshmallowy center is classically adorned with whipped cream, adding a rich, creamy element to the cloudlike meringue. A burst of freshness comes from a traditional topping of fresh fruit. For such a light, simple dessert, it's a wonder of flavor and texture that's full of contrasts.

This matcha berry pavlova from recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse is shaped like a wreath by either spooning or piping the meringue into a ring shape before baking. Green tea adds a gorgeous color as well as a deep, earthy flavor that brings the sweetness of the meringue down a peg. With a festive garnish of cream, berries, and gold-brushed white chocolate truffles that resemble ornaments, it's a showstopping holiday dessert that will have everyone singing your praises.

Gather The Ingredients For Matcha Berry Pavlova Wreath

Matcha berry pavlova wreath ingredients - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

To make this matcha berry pavlova wreath, egg whites, granulated sugar, corn starch, lemon juice, salt, and green tea powder come together for light and airy meringue. If you have the time, bring the egg whites to room temperature for a more lofty mix. Corn starch is added to help absorb moisture and provide structure, while the acidity of lemon juice helps to stabilize the meringue (similar to adding cream of tartar). Look for matcha green tea powder at your grocery store, or order small bags online. "Once you infuse green tea powder into your desserts, you'll fall in love with it," Rosenhouse says. "It's always great to have some on hand."

To top the meringue after baking, store-bought lemon curd gets spooned on for a tangy kick. Feel free to make your own, if you prefer. Heavy cream is whipped with a hint of confectioners' sugar for a barely sweetened whipped cream, with green tea and vanilla added for depth of flavor. Garnish the pavlova with fresh strawberries and raspberries, or substitute with sugared cranberries for even more Christmas flair. Mint leaves add a special touch, and white chocolate truffles are coated with gold luster dust for a play on ornaments. Feel free to skip the gold dust, if needed.

Step 1: Preheat The Oven

Preheating the oven - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 250 F.

Step 2: Create A Ring

Tracing a cake pan - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Trace a 9-inch circle onto a sheet of parchment paper with a permanent marker.

Step 3: Transfer To A Baking Sheet

Circle drawn on parchment paper - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Flip the parchment and place onto a standard baking sheet; set aside.

Step 4: Whip The Egg Whites

Meringue at medium peaks - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Whip egg whites until frothy. Slowly add sugar and continue to whip to medium peaks.

Step 5: Add Flavorings

Meringue with green tea powder - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add lemon juice, cornstarch, salt, and 1 teaspoon green tea powder; whip to stiff peaks.

Step 6: Pipe The Meringue

Piped green tea meringue wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Dollop or pipe a ring of meringue onto the prepared baking sheet, using the circle as a guide to create a wreath shape.

Step 7: Build Height

Piped green tea meringue wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Pipe or dollop one more decorative ring of meringue on top of the bottom layer to build height.

Step 8: Dust With Green Tea Powder

Matcha powder dusted over pavlova - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Dust the wreath with ¼ teaspoon green tea powder.

Step 9: Bake The Wreath

Baked matcha pavlova wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Bake for 75–90 minutes, until firm to the touch. Turn off the oven and leave the pavlova inside for 1 hour.

Step 10: Prepare The Gold Truffles

Gold luster dust with truffle - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Place luster dust in a small bowl with one truffle.

Step 11: Swirl To Coat

Gold dusted white chocolate truffles - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Swirl to coat the truffle with gold. Repeat with the remaining truffles and set aside.

Step 12: Prepare The Whipped Cream

Matcha whipped cream in bowl - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract, and remaining ½ teaspoon green tea powder to stiff peaks.

Step 13: Transfer To A Piping Bag

Matcha whipped cream in piping bag - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Transfer whipped cream to a piping bag fitted with a large star tip.

Step 14: Spoon On Lemon Curd

Lemon curd spooned over pavlova - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Transfer the pavlova to a serving platter and spoon on lemon curd.

Step 15: Top With Whipped Cream

Whipped cream piped onto pavlova wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Top curd with rosettes of whipped cream.

Step 16: Garnish With Berries

Berries on matcha pavlova wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Garnish with strawberries and raspberries.

Step 17: Finish Decorating

Decorated matcha berry pavlova wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Finish with mint leaves and gold truffles.

Step 18: Serve

Matcha berry pavlova wreath with lemon curd - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Serve immediately.

What Is The Difference Between Meringue And Pavlova?

Serving matcha berry pavlova wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Meringue is an egg white–based dessert typically made by whipping egg whites and sugar together with an acid that helps stabilize the mixture (often cream of tartar or lemon juice). There are three main types of meringue: Italian, Swiss, and French. Each requires a unique method. Uncooked meringue, or French meringue, is typically used for baked applications, such as meringue cookies, cakes, and souffles. The two cooked meringue versions, Italian and Swiss, can be used to top desserts without baking and are even incorporated into buttercreams for a light, fluffy texture. These types of meringues can also be finished by torching or broiling for a toasty touch.

Similar to meringue cookies, pavlova is a baked version of meringue. While cookies are baked until firm throughout, pavlova is often left slightly marshmallowy in the center, making it the perfect base for a topping of whipped cream, ice cream, or fresh fruit. A simple, festive dessert that can be customized in endless ways, pavlova is perfect for serving as an end to the meal during the spring and summer months or as a sophisticated showstopper for holiday dinners.

What Does Matcha Berry Pavlova Cake Taste Like?

Forkful of matcha berry pavlova wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Pavlova is known to a be a feathery, light dessert. It's a delightful mix of flavors and textures that always leaves you wanting more. In this version, matcha green tea powder is the star of the show. Earthy and complex with just a hint of bitterness, green tea balances the sweetness of the meringue and the richness of the whipped cream with a sophisticated touch. The thick, silky texture and tart flavor of the lemon curd cuts through the creamy layers of meringue and whipped cream, and fresh berries add a lively bite. White chocolate truffles and fresh mint round out the flavors and bring a festive finish to the dessert.

"This dessert truly has it all," Rosenhouse says. "It's tangy, sweet, light, and creamy ... It's just everything. The playful, elegant wreath design makes this the perfect dessert to serve on Christmas, and the flavor just knocks it out of the park."

Can You Make The Matcha Berry Pavlova Wreath Ahead Of Time?

Slice of matcha berry pavlova wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Pavlova is a delicate dessert that's best served immediately after assembling. Why? As soon as the toppings go on, the meringue will start to soften as it soaks up the moisture from the lemon curd and whipped cream, losing its crisp exterior. But, there are ways to prepare this dreamy dessert in advance.

To get ahead of your holiday prep, bake the meringue up to two days in advance. Cool completely, and wrap with plastic wrap, making sure there are no gaps. Set aside in a cool spot. Before guests arrive (or up to four hours in advance), whip the green tea whipped cream, cover, and refrigerate. Right before serving, whip the cream to bring it back to stiff peaks. Then, top and decorate the pavlova as directed.

Looking for an even more simple way to serve this dish? Prepare the green tea pavlova as directed up to two days in advance and wrap tightly. Top with scoops of ice cream (vanilla, caramel, green tea, or other desired flavors) and fresh berries before serving.

Matcha Berry Pavlova Wreath Recipe

Matcha berry pavlova wreath - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 1h 25mCook Time: 1h 15mYield: 12 servingsIngredients

6 large egg whites

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 + ¼ + ½ teaspoons matcha green tea powder, divided

1 teaspoon edible gold luster dust

7 white chocolate truffles

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup lemon curd

1 cup strawberries, some whole and some halved

½ cup raspberries

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

Directions

Preheat the oven to 250 F. Trace a 9-inch circle onto a sheet of parchment paper with a permanent marker. Flip the parchment and place onto a standard baking sheet; set aside. Whip egg whites until frothy. Slowly add sugar and continue to whip to medium peaks. Add lemon juice, cornstarch, salt, and 1 teaspoon green tea powder; whip to stiff peaks. Dollop or pipe a ring of meringue onto the prepared baking sheet, using the circle as a guide to create a wreath shape. Pipe or dollop one more decorative ring of meringue on top of the bottom layer to build height. Dust the wreath with ¼ teaspoon green tea powder. Bake for 75–90 minutes, until firm to the touch. Turn off the oven and leave the pavlova inside for 1 hour. Place luster dust in a small bowl with one truffle. Swirl to coat the truffle with gold. Repeat with the remaining truffles and set aside. In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract, and remaining ½ teaspoon green tea powder to stiff peaks. Transfer whipped cream to a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Transfer the pavlova to a serving platter and spoon on lemon curd. Top curd with rosettes of whipped cream. Garnish with strawberries and raspberries. Finish with mint leaves and gold truffles. Serve immediately.

