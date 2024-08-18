Match Report and Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic each scored an excellent goal, as the defending Premier League champions kicked off their title defence with a win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City have now won four out of their last five league matches against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and remain unbeaten since the UEFA Champions League final loss.

Pep Guardiola handed a Premier League debut to summer signing Savinho in west London, as Manchester City started their 2024/25 campaign with a victory, despite the absence of both Rodri and Oscar Bobb due to injury.

After a frustrating opening stretch, Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 18th minuter when the Norwegian beat a pair of Chelsea defenders off the dribble and chipped goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. It was assisted by Bernardo Silva and set-up by Jeremy Doku.

It looked as though Chelsea had equalised in the closing minutes of the first-half when Nicolas Jackson found the back of the net, but the Senegalese striker had trailed offside.

Phil Foden replaced Savinho to start the second-half. It appeared to be a precautionary substitution for the Brazilian winger, who returned out of the tunnel with ice around his knee.

Haaland had a perfect opportunity to double Manchester City’s lead in the 51st minute when Bernardo set him up at the top of the box, but his effort was saved by Sanchez.

After barely threatening for the entire first 45 minutes, Chelsea began to put Manchester City under threat early in the second-half. First it was Rico Lewis saving the Sky Blues by careening into the post while clearing away a would-be equaliser, moments later Nicolas Jackson forced Ederson to make an excellent point blank save with a volley inside the six-yard-box.

However, the defending Premier League champions rode out the Chelsea storm and regained control.

The insurance goal finally came in the 84th minute when Mateo Kovacic scored with a world class effort from the edge of the box. The Croatian did everything by himself, the former Chelsea midfielder won the ball at midfield and beat a few players off the dribble before firing in the dagger.

Just Mateo Kovacic taking @ChelseaFC’s £222 MILLION midfield for a walk. 👋😂😂pic.twitter.com/DsNyvlzC2u — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 18, 2024

After full-time Manchester City join a slew of teams with three points in the league table, trailing only Brighton on goal difference.

Here are our players ratings from Manchester City’s 0-2 win against Chelsea!

Player Ratings

Ederson – 7.5

Was fortunate that Jackson was offside for the first-half goal but made an excellent point blank save to make up for it. Fumbled another two shots after that as well.

Rico Lewis -7.5

Was sound on the ball, as always. Saved a goal and the one he scored should’ve counted.

Manuel Akanji – 7.5

Was under constant duress due to long balls in behind but handled each and every one of them with ease. Looks to be in midseason form already.

Reuben Dias – 7

Similar to Akanji he handled nearly every ball in behind with relative ease. However, there were a few shaky moments that likely can be attributed to early season rust.

Josko Gvardiol – 7

Had a fantastic clearance during a first-half counter attack and was his usual self when on the ball.

Mateo Kovacic – 8.5 (MOTM)

Wonderful job as the Rodri cover. Wasn’t as influential as Spaniard can be but controlled and progressed the ball as often as he could. A world class goal capped off the performance.

Bernardo Silva – 7.5

Did a good job redirecting Doku’s ball for Haaland’s goal, should have had a second assist for Haaland as well. Decent shift.

Kevin De Bruyne – 7

Wasn’t as careless on the ball as he sometimes can be when returning to form, his shots weren’t particularly close but that will come.

Jeremy Doku – 7

Was shocked to see Cucurella consistently get the better of him in the opening 15 minutes but he returned to form when he swapped wings and began to play on the left. One of the poorer performances from a final balk standpoint.

Erling Haaland – 8

Did an excellent job beating two defending and chipping the goalkeeper, consistently got himself into good positions, but rarely got the service he needed.

Savinho – 8

Solid perfomance in his first start for the club. Led the squad in chances created, dribbles completed and successful take-ons. Like Doku he was better after he swapped wings, but it’s clear that he is going to be a great signing. Hope the substitution was nothing more than a precaution.

Substitutes:

Foden – 6

Quiet performance, which is understandable considering the shortened pre-season.