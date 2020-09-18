Match Report: Ajax Cape Town 0–2 Black Leopards: Lidoda Duvha secure PSL status

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL), National First Division (NFD) play-offs continued on Friday afternoon where Ajax Cape Town were edged by Black Leopards via a 2-0 scoreline at Rand Stadium.

Goals from Isaac Mashia and Mwape Musonda saw Lidoda Duvha securing a comfortable win as they returned to the top spot on the mini log table.

Resulting from the win, Lidoda Duvha now have nine points from three wins whilst the Urban Warriors occupy the second spot with six points.

The Mother City outfit came from a 5-1 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and was looking to secure their second victory in a row in the play-offs.

On the part of the Lidoda Duvha, the Venda-based club claimed two back-to-back wins over TTM and coach Calvin Marlin’s side but a win at Rand Stadium would cement their place in the top-flight.

Heading to the clash dubbed as a decider, Lidoda Duvha were out to avoid a defeat as they finalized their campaign to save their PSL status against fellow Thohoyandou-based club, TTM, next week on Monday.

Coming to the actual encounter, coach Morgan Shivhambu and Mongezi Bobe’s troops had an upper hand in the opening half.

Leopards managed to bag an opening goal through Mashia in the 14th minute when he headed from a corner kick to beat Nick Hengelman and made it 1-0.

It was 1-0 at half-time.

Leopards continued where they left off in the second had and upped the ante to find a second goal but fired blanks in the final third.

However, it was Musonda who made it 2-0 in the 79th minute when he coolly finished a pass from Thabo Matlaba on the edge of the penalty area to beat the 30-year-old keeper, Hengelman

Marlin’s men continued to probe for an opening goal but they could not break the solid defence manned by the likes of Thivhavhudzi Ndou and Masia.

Striker Eleazar Rodgers came close to make it 2-1 but the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker was denied Leopards keeper King Ndlovu in the 88th minute.

Resulting from the defeat, Ajax are set to continue campaigning in the NFD next season whilst the Limpopo-based club will face off against TTM in their final match next week, and a draw will secure their top-flight status.