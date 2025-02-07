Match Highlights | Celtic v Dundee

Relive the action as the Hoops cruised to a 6-0 win against Dundee on Wednesday, February 5 at Celtic Park to go 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

Daizen Maeda enjoyed a stellar performance, scoring twice and earning the Man of the Match award. Arne Engels also found the net twice, while Adam Idah and Nicolas Kühn added their names to the scoresheet in a convincing victory.

Scottish Cup action returns to Paradise as the Hoops take on Raith Rovers this Saturday at Celtic Park at 5.30pm and you can follow all the action on our Official Match Centre.

Fixtures

Celtic Vs. Dundee - Wed, Feb 5th 2025, 19:45 Final score: 6 - 0 Match Report