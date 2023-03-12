Match of the Day without tedious, overpaid pundits? What a result

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker on BBC Match of the Day - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Funny how things turn out. In solidarity with Gary Lineker, the BBC’s football pundits all nobly decided to boycott Saturday’s edition of Match of the Day. But the people who pay their wages didn’t. While Twitter continued to wail and weep over the martyrdom of St Gary, the programme’s viewing figures soared. On Saturday night, without any host, analysis or even commentary, Match of the Day was watched by a remarkable 500,000 more people than the week before.

What a result for the BBC. Its bosses should try “stepping down” some more of its stars. Watch those ratings rocket.

No doubt the reason for the surge was simply that this hysterical row had been dominating the news for days, and viewers were curious to see what a pundit-free programme would be like. Whether they would all tune in to watch another, I’m not sure. But I know that at least one of them would.

Me. Because I actually preferred it.

Gary Lineker is an excellent presenter. But I’ve never been able to bear the witless droning from the gaggle of old pals he shares the studio with: Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy, Ian Wright and the rest.

All are experienced former professionals, who spent their playing careers working under the finest managers in the game, and will therefore have accumulated vast reservoirs of fascinating insider knowledge about tactics and coaching. I can only assume, however, that they’ve since forgotten it, because very little seems to make it onto the air. Instead, their analysis largely consists of semi-articulately recounting what we at home can already see perfectly well with our own eyes. It’s no more insightful than a small boy on a train listing what he can see out of the window. “Sheep… horse… cows… more cows…”

Compared with the perpetually rucking pundits on Sky, meanwhile, their opinions on players and managers are pitifully insipid. It’s hard to avoid the suspicion that they’re scared of upsetting their old friends who are still involved in the game. Which is why it’s so surprising to see them take such a strong stand over the right to express controversial views. After all, they rarely exercise this right themselves.

At any rate, in the absence of these mumbling dullards we were for once able to focus solely on the thing we actually watch Match of the Day for: the football. And we could do it on the night, too, rather than having to wait for it to go up on iPlayer on Sunday so that we could fast-forward through the studio banter.

Admittedly, it felt eerie without the commentators. But I’m sure we could get used to it. None of them are a patch on Barry Davies or the late John Motson. Those two could conjure lines that would be seared onto your memory for life. Not the current lot. It’s hard enough remembering their names, let alone anything they’ve said.

Frankly, I’m just surprised the Lineker row has dragged on for so long, when there’s an obvious solution that would suit all parties. The man himself should simply jump ship and join Sky, who would surely be overjoyed to have him. As well as being free to tweet whatever he liked, he could then present live matches every week, rather than a mere highlights package. It would be a far better job. And doubtless come with an even vaster salary than the £1.35 million he gets from the BBC.

Meanwhile, the BBC’s bosses could spend the money on something more important. Such as the therapy they’ll need to recover from this crisis.