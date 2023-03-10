Match of the Day to air with no presenters or pundits after Gary Lineker told to step back

Gareth Evans - BBC News
·3 min read
Gary Lineker
Lineker has hosted Match of the Day since 1999 and is the BBC's highest paid star

Match of the Day will air without a studio presenter or pundits after Ian Wright and Alan Shearer said they will not appear over the BBC telling Gary Lineker to step back from presenting.

Micah Richards and Jermaine Jenas also said they would not appear, while Alex Scott hinted she would do the same.

It follows an impartiality row over comments Lineker made criticising the government's new asylum policy.

The BBC says the show on Saturday night will instead "focus on match action".

A spokesperson said on Friday evening: "Some of our pundits have said that they don't wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary.

"We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry."

BBC Sport understands a number of players from various clubs contacted the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) on Friday evening to say they may want to show solidarity with Lineker and Match of the Day pundits by boycotting the post-match interviews on the show.

The PFA - which has been in talks with players and clubs on the matter - are believed to be supportive of any players who choose to do so.

In a separate, earlier statement on Friday, the BBC said it considered Lineker's recent social media activity to be a breach of its guidelines. It said it had "decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media".

Ian Wright was the first to say publicly that he would not appear on Saturday's programme, tweeting: "Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I've told the BBC I won't be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity."

Image shows Alan Shearer and Ian Wright
Alan Shearer and Ian Wright have both said they will not appear on Match of the Day on Saturday

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer, who also presents on the show, then said he had "informed the BBC that I won't be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night".

Shortly after, ex-Arsenal and Lionesses player Alex Scott hinted that she too would not appear, tweeting a GIF of US politician Bernie Sanders saying "Nah! Not me" with the caption: "FYI...".

She was followed by former Manchester City defender Richards, who wrote on Twitter: "I was not due to be working on MOTD tomorrow, but if I was, I would find myself taking the same decision that [Ian Wright] & [Alan Shearer] have."

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jenas then tweeted: "Been on air with the one show. I wasn't down to be doing match of the day tomorrow, but if I was I would of said no and stood with my fellow pundits and [Gary Lineker]."

Lineker has not yet publicly commented, but while presenting 5News earlier, former BBC presenter Dan Walker read out a text live on air from the 62-year-old.

Walker said he had messaged Lineker asking: "What is happening. Are you stepping back?"

He said he had received a reply saying: "No, they've [the BBC] told me I have to step back."

The BBC has been told that the Match of the Day production team were not told in advance about the decision.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman outlined the government's plans to ban people arriving in the UK illegally from ever claiming asylum, in a bid to address a rise in the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats.

Lineker reacted to it on Twitter calling it an "immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

Lineker has hosted Match of the Day since 1999 and is the BBC's highest paid star, having earned about £1.35m in 2020-21. He is employed by the BBC on a freelance basis.

Gary Lineker profile
Gary Lineker profile

Latest Stories

  • In rift with Biden, Manchin vows to block oil, gas nominee

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sign of a deepening rift among Democrats on energy issues, conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not move forward on President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee oil and gas leasing at the Interior Department. Manchin, of West Virginia, chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and has great influence on energy and environmental issues in the closely divided Senate. In an op-ed Friday, he cited a leaked memo signed by nominee Laura Daniel-Davis t

  • Priyanka Chopra Looks Almost Bridal in a Sheer White Corset Top and Feather Shrug

    We'll call it lingerie adjacent.

  • Evacuations Ordered in Southern California as Kern River Swells, Floods Homes

    Local officials in Kern County, California, issued evacuation orders to residents on Friday, March 10, as widespread rain deluged the area.Footage posted by Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop shows the Kern River overflowing around homes in Kernville on Friday. Alsop said the river had risen 17 feet.More scattered showers and thunderstorms were possible over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Ryan Alsop via Storyful

  • Judge denies Trump's attempt to block 'Access Hollywood' tape from upcoming defamation trial

    A federal judge in New York on Friday denied former President Donald Trump's attempt to block excerpts of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from being used as evidence in his upcoming defamation trial. On the tape, which surfaced before the 2016 presidential election, Trump is heard saying that he just starts kissing beautiful women when he meets them. Trump has dismissed the tape as "locker room talk" and has argued the material is unfairly being used to suggest he has a propensity for sexual assault.

  • Colin Kaepernick Says His White Adoptive Parents Perpetuated Racism

    The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.

  • Curling Canada calls for end to double standards, misogynistic comments levelled at women curlers

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson's volume increased with each of three times she belted out "clean" after throwing her final rock in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in B.C., clinching a record-tying fourth straight Canadian women's championship title. The shouting comes with the territory in curling, regardless of the gender of the person tossing the rock, but a small segment of spectators seems particularly bothered by the sounds when they come from women curlers. That's according t

  • 4 Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended for season, coach and GM for 5 games after 'off-ice incident': WHL

    The head coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors have been sidelined, along with four major junior hockey players, following an investigation into an undisclosed off-ice incident while the team was in Edmonton. The league announced the conclusion of an investigation into a violation of team rules and the league's policies on Friday, along with the resulting sanctions against the Warriors, which include a $25,000 fine. The four Moose Jaw players, who were previ

  • Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'

    The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school

  • Young Sheldon EP Says 'Conversations' Have Begun About Whether Big Bang Prequel Will End With Season 7

    It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]

  • Source: CFL reaches agreement to sell Montreal Alouettes franchise

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes ownership issue has been resolved. According to a source, the CFL has reached an agreement to sell the franchise and will make the formal announcement Friday at a news conference in Montreal. The source requested anonymity as neither the league nor Alouettes have released details of the agreement. But the move will come roughly a week after the CFL entered into an exclusive negotiation with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise. Quebecor Inc.'s pres

  • Captain Christine Sinclair slams Canada Soccer at parliamentary hearing

    Captain Christine Sinclair delivered a scathing indictment of Canada Soccer before a parliamentary committee Thursday, citing a culture of secrecy and obstruction. Sinclair and teammates Janine Beckie, Sophie Schmidt and Quinn, who goes by one name, told the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage that the Canadian women's team has essentially been treated as an afterthought compared to the men's team. The players said they have been forced to negotiate in the dark because of Canada Soccer's ref

  • Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan books playoff ticket at Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet

  • Jon Jones takes exception with Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier during UFC 285 reflection

    After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.

  • Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • UFC Fight Night 221 video: Petr Yan hits Merab Dvalishvili in neck during heated faceoff

    After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off for UFC Fight Night 221 – and it got physical.

  • Collina calls for more accurate stoppage time after Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd cut short

    After Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0, former referee Pierluigi Collina pointed out inconsistencies in added time.

  • Jurgen Klopp reveals ‘surprise’ at Roberto Firmino’s decision to leave Liverpool

    Firmino will bring his influential eight-year stay at Anfield to a close in the summer

  • F1 LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers reveal ‘insane’ ticket prices

    Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren

  • Rory McIlroy weighs in on Cameron Smith not being allowed to defend Players title

    Rory McIlroy weighs in on Cameron Smith not being allowed to defend Players title | Brad Galli has more

  • NFL awards 49ers league-high 7 compensatory draft picks

    The San Francisco 49ers added a league-high seven compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft, giving them 11 total selections. The NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams on Thursday for the upcoming draft on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The 49ers got three of those five diversity picks in the end of the third round as rewards for developing Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew, Mike McDaniel, Ran Carthon and DeMeco Ryans in the last three hiring cycles.