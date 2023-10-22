Match of the Day pundits pay moving tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton after legend dies

Match of the Day hosts Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards paid a moving tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton after the Manchester United legend died at 86.

“He was iconic, he was a legend. He was a giant of our game,” Shearer said on Saturday night (21 October).

“Wherever you went in the world, everyone knew who Sir Bobby was. That sort of sums his status up. He was just incredible, and such a humble and nice guy.”

Richards added that “no matter what generation” you are, Sir Bobby’s achievements will always “resonate”, while Lineker voiced a two-minute video package on the World Cup winner’s achievements.