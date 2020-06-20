Gary Lineker (left), Ian Wright (centre) and Alan Shearer - Match of the Day ends its wait for top-flight football with message that is much more important than a game - BBC

There are still some people who cling to the idea that politics should be kept out of sport; BBC1 on Saturday night at 7.15pm was not the place for them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As we all know, live top-flight football was back on the national broadcaster after 32 years away and Gary Lineker began the programme with a simple, pre-credits: “We’re back.” But it was not a simple assignment to put a C-List Premier League match on Saturday night primetime, and it would have been neither correct nor feasible to treat it as just a football match.

1988 was a long time ago: one could forgive BBC Sport the odd meta reference to having the nation’s top league on its airwaves for the first time since Wimbledon were winning the FA Cup, Ian Paisley was denouncing the Pope as The Antichrist, and Margaret Thatcher was using a Bruges speech to train the guns on “a European super-state”.

But aside from the curio of live league football on the Beeb, there was the far more significant suite of factors to consider beyond the Eagles vs the Cherries: football behind closed doors, in a global pandemic, in the middle of a global debate about racism.

After a bit of comforting preamble from Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, some banter about their playing days and how it was weird to have football sans fans, Match of the Day rolled up its sleeves and got to the Black Lives Matter matter at hand.

Wright, who has for some years now been one of the country’s most thoughtful and courageous voices on these issues, was not going to miss on this big occasion. "People try to belittle it,” Wright said of the Black Lives Matter movement. “They are talking about all lives matter. We know that all lives matter but, well, to some people black lives don’t matter. Police brutality, systemic racism, and inequality is happening to black people on a regular basis.” He argued that this was not an American issue but one for the UK and Europe as well, naming Christopher Alder and football’s own Dalian Atkinson among others. “What I want to ask people is: ‘why are they afraid of giving black people equality?’”

Some people won’t have liked that at all, nor will have they wanted to hear from Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas, who also gave their views about how to turn slogans into action into results. When the players are taking a knee in the centre circle of the pitch, wearing no names on their shirts but instead the legend Black Lives Matter, it would be perverse not to have the ex-footballer guests address the questions of the day.

Football behind closed doors over the last few days has been sporadically enjoyable: sometimes the on-pitch action has held the interest, sometimes not. Sometimes it has felt just like 22 blokes kicking a bladder around a field. But it is more than that, much more, and this Saturday night broadcast rightly reflected the broader context.