Be The Match BioTherapies® and Vineti collaborate to develop innovative, integrated supply chain management solutions for cell and gene therapies

MINNEAPOLIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Be The Match BioTherapies ®, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies (CGTs), and Vineti , the provider of the leading digital enterprise platform for cell and gene therapy supply chains, today announced a collaboration to develop joint solutions that simplify and scale supply chain management of cell and gene therapies.



The non-exclusive collaboration will bring together industry leaders in workflow and logistics solutions -- Be The Match BioTherapies’ cellular therapy supply chain management services and Vineti’s Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform. The collaboration will enable the Be The Match BioTherapies Cell Therapy Supply Chain Managers and Logistics Coordinators to utilize the PTM® platform on behalf of shared biopharmaceutical clients with greater efficiency and simplicity.

The organizations leverage complementary strengths in starting material collection, cell therapy supply chain and managed logistics, Chain of Identity (COI) and Chain of Custody (COC), and enterprise-grade digital solutions for end-to-end value chain management. The collaboration will provide unique integrated solutions for these mission-critical components of CGT operations, and will simplify workflows, speed time to treatment, and provide the flexibility that CGT development requires.

“This is a message to the industry that both parties are committed to improving our clients’ experience, and to improving outcomes for patients by building a combined solution that eliminates unnecessary complexity,” said Amy Ronneberg, CEO of the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® and Be The Match BioTherapies®.

By combining each team’s core expertise, the organizations aim to create innovative solutions that blend Be The Match BioTherapies’ best in class cell therapy supply chain services with Vineti’s proven expertise in advanced therapy management and enterprise grade digital technology to deliver next-generation therapy management, automated traceability, and digitized compliance for CGTs.

“We’re very honored to partner with Be The Match BioTherapies,” said Amy DuRoss, CEO and Co-founder of Vineti. “Both organizations share a focus on driving transformative outcomes for patients that wouldn’t be possible without cell and gene therapies. We’ll be able to offer a solution that reduces timelines to the clinic, while allowing CGT developers to simplify and scale operations with best-in-case expertise, services, and digital tools.”

The Be The Match BioTherapies-Vineti solution will be available from both organizations’ Business Development teams. This news follows the recent Be The Match BioTherapies webinar on scalable and efficient cell collection networks as well as Vineti’s recent partnership announcement with Autolomous .

About Be The Match BioTherapies®



Be The Match BioTherapies is the only cell and gene therapy solutions provider with customizable services to support the end-to-end cell therapy supply chain. Backed by the industry-leading experience of the National Marrow Donor Program®/Be The Match®, and a research partnership with the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®), the organization designs solutions that advance the development of cell and gene therapies across the globe.

Be The Match BioTherapies is dedicated to accelerating patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies by providing high-quality cellular source material from the Be The Match Registry®, the world’s most diverse registry of more than 22 million potential blood stem cell donors. Through established relationships with apheresis, marrow collection, and transplant centers worldwide, the organization develops, onboards, trains, and manages expansive collection networks to advance cell therapies. Be The Match BioTherapies uses a proven infrastructure consisting of regulatory compliance and managed logistics experts and cell therapy supply chain case managers to transport and deliver regulatory-compliant life-saving therapies across the globe successfully. Through the CIBMTR, Be The Match BioTherapies extends services beyond the cell therapy supply chain to include long-term follow-up tracking for the first two FDA-approved CAR-T therapies.

For more information, visit www.BeTheMatchBioTherapies.com or follow Be The Match BioTherapies on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Vineti

Vineti offers the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, supply chain management, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the advanced therapy process and improves product performance overall, supporting the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including personalized cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide on behalf of a growing number of biopharmaceutical partners. The World Economic Forum has honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with teams based in the Washington, D.C. area and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com .

