'Match Me Abroad': Harold Gets a Kiss After Showing His Date 'the Most Private Thing I Have' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at TLC’s international matchmaking series, Harold's successful date continues in Prague

tlc Harold from 'Match Me Abroad' with his date Michaela

Despite a previous dating setback, Harold is making a connection with a Prague local on TLC’s Match Me Abroad.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the 41-year-old artist from New Mexico spends some quality one-on-one time with his date Michaela back in his room following their tour of an old wastewater treatment plant in Prague.

Harold, who has autism, admits he’s “nervous” and “a little scared,” before mustering up the courage to show Michaela his “invention book,” a notebook filled with sketches of his creations, including a pool noodle that makes gurgling sounds.

“I feel a deep connection to her, and the best way I could show her that I care would be to show her the most private thing I have as an artist,” Harold explains.

When Michaela asks to see photos of his family, Harold takes out his smartphone to show her shots of his mother, his hometown of Los Alamos, and himself with a Star Trek shirt on.

Michaela, in her eagerness, shows Harold a photo of her wearing a Star Trek uniform, too.

“Talking to Michaela, I'm learning that a relationship should be natural,” Harold says. “It shouldn't be forced.”

The inventor traveled to Prague to find a Czech partner, but a recent paddleboat date with another woman, Teresa, made for an awkward afternoon where the two failed to click.

“With Teresa, there was a fear of rejection,” he said on the TLC series. “I came on strong with her. With Michaela, I’m being accepted and looked upon as a whole person.”

When Harold asks Michaela how she feels the date went, she tells him she really “enjoyed” it.

“It was the best date ever,” Harold says.

The pair share a short kiss, with Harold admitting afterwards he hasn’t kissed a woman in over six years.

“It was exciting — exhilarating,” he continues. “I’m glad I wasn’t bad at it.”

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



Read the original article on People.