Matasovic lifts Sacred Heart past Fairleigh Dickinson 66-65

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) -- Mario Matasovic made three critical plays in the final minute, the last being a drive for a layup on a goaltending call with 2.8 seconds left, to help Sacred Heart beat Fairleigh Dickinson 66-65 on Sunday.

Kinnon LaRose hit a 3-pointer with 52.6 seconds to play to pull the Pioneers within on. Matasovic came up with a steal and after Charles Tucker Jr. missed a 3-point attempt with seven seconds left, Matasovic snared the offensive rebound. Following a timeout, Matasovic scored the game winner and after another timeout, Jahlil Jenkins missed a long shot for the Knights.

LaRose had six 3-pointers and a career-high 24 points plus nine rebounds for Sacred Heart (6-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Matasovic and Joseph Lopez added 15 points apiece.

Darian Anderson had 19 points and moved up to ninth on the all-time scoring list for Fairleigh Dickson (4-9, 1-1), which concluded a seven-game road trip. The other four starters had 10 points each.