Mastodon and Gojira Announce ‘The Mega-Monsters’ Co-Headlining Tour

gojira-mastodon - Credit: Mauro Pimental/AFP/Getty Images; Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty Images

Gojira and Mastodon — the band, not the Twitter replacement website — are teaming up for an upcoming co-headlining “Mega-Monsters” tour. Lorna Shore will join for all dates of the two-leg trek scheduled to begin in April.

The heavy-metal-meets-heavy-rock tour will span 35 dates beginning with a show at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum on April 18. Mastodon and Gojira will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Richmond, New York, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Denver, and more cities.

More from Rolling Stone

General sale for the Mega-Monsters tour begins on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time via both Gorija and Mastodon‘s websites.

Mastodon join the tour in support of their latest studio album Hushed and Grim, released as a double album in 2021. Gojira will perform songs from their seventh studio album, 2021’s Fortitude, which features the single “Into the Storm.”

Gojira & Mastodon The Mega-Monsters Tour

LEG 1

April 18 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 20 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

April 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin

April 26 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 28 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

April 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

May 2 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

May 4 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater

May 5 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 7 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center

May 9 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

May 11 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

LEG 2

Aug. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

Aug. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

Aug. 12 – New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

Aug. 13 – Syracuse, NY @ OneCenter

Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 18 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Aug. 19 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

Aug. 20 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

Aug. 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe

Aug. 26 – Omaha, NE @ Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Waite Park Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Aug. 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

Sept. 2 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.