Mastio & Company Names A. Duie Pyle Northeast & Mid-Atlantic LTL Carrier of the Year

The premier transportation provider receives recognition for its excellent customer service and value scores

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as Mastio & Company’s 2021 Northeast & Mid-Atlantic LTL Carrier of the Year, along with ranking in the top eight for overall quality. Mastio & Company, which is a research and analysis firm that specializes in several areas of the transportation, plastics and energy industries, recently published the 17th edition of its U.S. LTL Carrier Customer Value & Loyalty Report.



Pyle was selected for this honor due to its exceptional scoring stemming from interview responses from 1,485 shippers who provided approximately 4,800 total observations. Mastio & Company reviewed 203 LTL freight carriers for the report, 24 of which had enough ratings to be included in this 2021 report.

“Providing excellent customer service is something that we pride ourselves on,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “Despite the current challenges in the supply chain, we continue to work closely with our partners to ensure that we deliver premier service which is claims-free and on-time. This award is a testament to the hard work our team puts in each day to deliver outstanding results and customer service.”

As a leading transportation and distribution provider, Pyle offers a complete range of integrated supply chain solutions through its LTL, Dedicated, Brokerage, and Warehousing & Distribution services. With an extensive network of assets, advanced shipment tracking capabilities, modern fleet, and dedication to safety and customer service, Pyle is able to consistently provide exceptional service that exceeds customer expectations. Pyle’s business philosophy is built around sustainability. The premier provider develops strategies with the future in mind, resulting in a focus and commitment to its business, customers, communities, employees, and the environment.

Story continues

For more information on A. Duie Pyle’s integrated supply chain solutions, as well as its infrastructure and commitment to customer service, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com



