'Masters win as special as world crown,' says Bingham

The Masters is Stuart Bingham's second Triple Crown title, following his 2015 World Championship win

Stuart Bingham was almost left lost for words after recovering a 7-5 deficit to prevail 10-8 over Ali Carter in the Masters final and claim the second Triple Crown title of his career.

The 2015 world champion had battled his way to Sunday’s showpiece with wins over world heavyweights Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert, and took a 5-3 lead into the evening session with three half-centuries in tow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But fellow Essex potter Carter rallied after the break with breaks of 95 and 133 helping him on his way to the game’s next four frames, leaving world No.14 Bingham with a mountain to climb.

The 43-year-old duly responded however with five of the next six, finishing the game off in style with his first century of the tournament to secure a victory which he admitted was just as sweet as his Crucible triumph five years ago.

“It’s hard to put into words,” he said. “It means everything to get my hands on the trophy.

“When you’re growing up, you see the Masters on the BBC and it may have taken me ten attempts but now I’ve finally done it.

“I’ve had some really late finishes and I think that took it out of me because I was really emotional at the end. I’m not sure how I managed to turn it around but it was great to finish with the ton.

“With everything that’s happened since I won the World Championship, it does mean as much. The elite are all here and they all carry so much history, so it’s definitely up there and I’m delighted.”

Carter - who was only involved in the tournament as a result of Ronnie O’Sullivan’s withdrawal - wowed all at Alexandra Palace with a remarkable run at the game’s most prestigious invitational tournament.

And despite having ultimately come unstuck in a Triple Crown final for the third time, the 40-year-old insisted his performances have restored his self-belief, which he hopes can boost his credentials going forward.

Story continues

He said: “I wasn’t even supposed to be here so to get to the final is brilliant. I’m disappointed I lost but it’s renewed my confidence for sure and I think there are a lot of good times to come.

“I think this can be a springboard for me to do a lot better in other events so I’m happy with what I’ve achieved. I’ve played some good stuff, I gave it my best shot and that’s all you can do.”

Watch the London Masters LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.