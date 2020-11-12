The Masters weather delay: Latest forecast with play suspended by rain

An ominous forecast came to fruition almost immediately at Augusta National as first round play was suspended due to rain on Thursday.

Only three groups managed to tee off before the hooter sounded and the players now face a lengthy wait, with heavy rain predicted for several hours along with scattered thunderstorms. A flash flood watch warning is now also in effect.

There is still hope that play will eventually continue, although it is set to be the first time a round has gone unfinished on the day it started at The Masters since 2006. It will certainly have a significant influence on the tournament’s outcome, too.

The ground at Augusta is already unrecognisably soft, with the tournament being held in November for the first time, and despite the green’s sub-airing system, heavy rainfall may make it far easier for players to aim directly at the tight pins and stop the ball dead. The lack of roll will also benefit the longer hitters in the field.

With the forecast changing rapidly throughout the day, there could also be a big difference in conditions between those starting early and in the afternoon, however, the worst of the weather is expected to pass on Thursday. See the forecast for the week below:

Original order of tee-times (New times to be confirmed)

Round one tee times (GMT)

1st tee

12.00pm: Glover, Conners, Pan

12.11pm: Snedeker, Howell, Janewattananond

12.22pm: Mize, Landry, Michel

12.33pm: Kuchar, Westwood, Na

12.44pm: Schauffele, Kokrak, Stenson

12.55pm: Schwartzel, Day, Gallegos

1.06pm: Singh, Griffin, Duncan

1.17pm: Weir, Cabrera Bello, Wallace

4.05pm: Kang, Van Rooyen

4.16pm: Willett, Fowler, Augenstein

4.27pm: Mickelson, Ancer, Wiesberger

4.38pm: Scott, Morikawa, Hatton

4.49pm: Thomas, Fitzpatrick, Koepka

5.00pm: D Johnson, Cantlay, McIlroy

5.11pm: Z Johnson, Rose, Champ

5.22pm: Perez, Im, Todd

10th tee

12.00pm: Lyle, Walker, Lin

12.11pm: Simpson, Leishman, Matsuyama

12.22pm: Kisner, Hadwin, Scheffler

12.33pm: Rahm, DeChambeau, Oosthuizen

12.44pm: Reed, Casey, Finau

12.55pm: Woods, Lowry, Ogletree

1.06pm: Spieth, Woodland, Poulter

1.17pm: McDowell, Kim, Lashley

4.05pm: Harding, Imahira, Taylor

4.16pm: Reavie, Munoz, An

4.27pm: Watson, Wolff, Fleetwood

4.38pm: Molinari, Horschel, Smith

4.49pm: Langer, Poston, Bezuidenhout

5.00pm: Couples, Homa, Fritelli

5.11pm: Olazabal, Putnam, Sugrue

