‘Masters of the Universe’ Alum Meg Foster to Return to Franchise for Netflix Animated Series

“Masters of the Universe” alum Meg Foster will return to the franchise for Netflix’s upcoming animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revolution.”

After voice acting as Evil-Lyn in the 1987 live-action film, Foster will assume a new role as Motherboard, an ancient sorceress of technology in the fight for the soul of Eternia, who stands as a formidable force against the Masters. Motherboard is a sentient AI force that serves as Hordak’s liasion on Eternia while she conspires against Skeletor and the people of Eternia.

Foster joins the voice cast alongside Chris Wood as He-Man, Melissa Benoist as Teela, Mark Hamill as Skeletor and William Shatner, whose role has yet to be announced.

Also Read:

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Keeps on Flying With $60.5 Million 2nd Weekend

“My part in ‘Masters of the Universe’ more than 35 years ago remains one of my most cherished roles,” Foster said in a statement. “I am both thrilled and honored to come back into the fold to embody a brilliant, all-new villainous character that adds color to the vibrant storytelling that Kevin Smith and Mattel have brought to life for fans around the world.”

The animated series, which is set to premiere on Netflix in 2024, will follow-up on the 2021 “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” as it focuses on the longstanding He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry.

The official logline is as follows: “It’s technology up against magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia.”

“It’s not often that original and beloved actors return to their legacy franchises, so we are excited for the opportunity to welcome Meg Foster back to Eternia,” Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television Fred Soulie said. “Her presence in the original live action film left an undeniable impact on fans, so much so that it cemented the film in the pop culture zeitgeist for over 30 years, causing her formidable work as Evil-Lyn to set the stage for Meg to enrapture audiences once again, now as the villainous Motherboard.”

Executive producers for the series include Mattel’s Fred Soulie, Rob David and Christopher Keenan, along with Ted Biaselli and Kevin Smith. Meg Foster is represented by Chris Roe Management.

Also Read:

10 Iconic Movie Moms: From Kate McCallister to Evelyn Wang (Photos)