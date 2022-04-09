The Masters: Tee times, TV, streaming info for Saturday's third round at Augusta National

The 86th Masters Tournament is heading into the third round of action on Saturday and only the top 50 players, including ties, have made the cut into the weekend.

American Scottie Scheffler played like the world No. 1 on Friday by firing a 5-under-par during the second round of play. He will begin the third round on Saturday five strokes ahead of second place, tied for the largest lead in Masters history after 36 holes.

Tiger Woods also made the cut. The five-time Masters champion shot 2-over 74 in his second round Friday despite his worst start ever at Augusta National Golf Club. He's scheduled to tee off Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET alongside fellow American Kevin Kisner.

Can Woods get off to a fast start on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's third-round action at the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club:

What TV channel will broadcast the Masters on Saturday?

Saturday's third-round action will be broadcast on CBS from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

How to stream the Masters on Saturday?

Live action from the third round of the Masters can be live streamed at Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, beginning Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, including featured groups, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and additional holes.

What's the weather forecast at the Masters for Saturday?

Saturday's expected forecast for Augusta, Georgia, calls for a high of 58 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected out of the west at 6 to 15 mph, with gusts of up to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Third-round tee times

(All times Eastern)

10:20 AM: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

10:30 AM: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

10: 40 AM: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

10:50 AM: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

11:00 AM: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 AM: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

11:20 AM: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

11:30 AM: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

11:40 AM: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

12:00 PM: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

12:10 PM: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

12:20 PM: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

12:30 PM: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

12:40 PM: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

12:50 PM: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

1:00 PM: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1:10 PM: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 PM: Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun

1:40 PM: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:50 PM: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

2:00 PM: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

2:10 PM: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

2:20 PM: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

2:30 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

2:40 PM: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2:50 PM: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

