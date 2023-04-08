The Masters suspended during third round due to waterlogged course

Jack Rathborn
·1 min read
The Masters suspended during third round due to waterlogged course

The Masters has been suspended during the third round with Brooks Koepka leading by four shots.

Play was suspended at a drenched Augusta National following a sustained downfall throughout Saturday.

Koepka led Jon Rahm by four shots, with amateur Sam Bennett a further three strokes behind.

There was then an evacuation siren sounding around the property, alerting the spectators to leave the course.

A statement read: “Due to inclement weather conditions, the third round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day as of 3:15 p.m. EDT.”

The break in play should help the leaders, especially Rahm, after a lengthy day saw the Spaniard finish half his second round after play was suspended on Friday too.