Masters snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on old rival Ding Junhui at Ally Pally

The incomparable Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the snooker baize this afternoon as he gets his Masters campaign up and running at Alexandra Palace with a first-round clash against old foe Ding Junhui.

O’Sullivan is gunning for a record-extending eighth Masters title this week and will be roared on by a raucous and partisan sell-out London crowd that always vociferously gets behind ‘The Rocket’.

The 48-year-old shows no sign of slowing down and is still the sport’s most electrifying presence, while the match-up against Ding specifically is a fascinating one, given the history between the pair. They have squared off almost 30 times over the past 20 years, with O’Sullivan leading the head-to-head 20-6 and beating the Chinese superstar 10-7 in the UK Championship final just before Christmas, as he lifted that trophy for the eighth time.

O’Sullivan also has Ding’s number at the Masters, having won all five meetings between them at the tournament. That includes a memorable 10-3 victory in the 2007 final when a then-19-year-old Ding was left in tears by the crowd’s loud support of the Englishman.

Follow live coverage of the mouth-watering first-round clash below:

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ding Junhui - live updates

Ronnie O’Sullivan gets his 2024 Masters campaign underway against Ding Junhui at Alexandra Palace

O’Sullivan is seeking a record-extending eighth Masters title at Ally Pally this week while Ding lifted the trophy back in 2011

The pair met in the recent UK Championship final, with ‘The Rocket’ emerging a 10-7 winner

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ding Junhui

12:08 , Luke Baker

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Masters snooker from Alexandra Palace. The dart boards have been packed away and the baize snooker table erected at Ally Pally for the first event of the year.

And we have a cracking first-round match-up this afternoon with the ever-popular Ronnie O’Sullivan facing old rival Ding Junhui.

Stick with us for full live coverage.