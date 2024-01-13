Masters snooker 2024: Match schedule, BBC coverage, results, tournament history and format
Mr Q Masters 2024
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 7-14 January
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; live text coverage of the final on Sunday 14 January
The 2024 Masters - the second of this season's Triple Crown events - is under way at Alexandra Palace in London and you can watch live coverage across the BBC.
There is live action from every round on BBC TV and you can watch uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app, with additional coverage on BBC Red Button.
Judd Trump is the defending champion and top seed while Ronnie O'Sullivan is aiming to win the title for a record-extending eighth time and secure his second Triple Crown event of the season after claiming the UK Championship in December.
If he wins this year, 48-year-old O'Sullivan, who became the youngest Masters champion at the age of 19 in 1995, will surpass Stuart Bingham as the tournament's oldest winner. Bingham was 43 when he triumphed in 2020.
Recent winners
Last six Masters champions
2018
Mark Allen
Kyren Wilson
10-7
2019
Judd Trump
Ronnie O'Sullivan
10-4
2020
Stuart Bingham
Ali Carter
10-8
2021
Yan Bingtao
John Higgins
10-8
2022
Neil Robertson
Barry Hawkins
10-4
2023
Judd Trump
Mark Williams
10-8
Match schedule & BBC coverage
All times are GMT. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Semi-finals (best of 11)
Saturday, 13 January
13:15
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Shaun Murphy
19:00
Mark Allen v Ali Carter
Live coverage
13:15-17:30, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
19:00-22:30, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Extra
23:55-01:55, BBC Two
Final (best of 19)
Sunday, 14 January
Live coverage
13:00-16:15 & 19:00-22:00, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Format and prize money
All matches are the best of 11 frames except for the final on 14 January, which is played over 19 frames and two sessions.
The winner will receive £250,000 and the runner-up £100,000.
There is a prize of £15,000 for the highest break. Ding Junhui's 147 maximum break in his first-round match against Ronnie O'Sullivan is the leading break so far this year.
Only the top 16 players in the world rankings at the conclusion of the UK Championship compete.
Results
Quarter-finals
Mark Allen 6-5 Mark Selby
Judd Trump 5-6 Ali Carter
Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Barry Hawkins
Jack Lisowski 3-6 Shaun Murphy
First round
Mark Selby 6-1 Robert Milkins
Mark Allen 6-5 John Higgins
Judd Trump 6-5 Kyren Wilson
Neil Robertson 3-6 Barry Hawkins
Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Ding Junhui*
Mark Williams 4-6 Ali Carter
Luca Brecel 2-6 Jack Lisowski
Shaun Murphy 6-2 Zhang Anda
Masters history
First held in 1975 at the West Centre Hotel in London, the non-ranking invitational tournament is taking place for the 50th time this year.
England's John Spencer beat Ray Reardon on a re-spotted black in the deciding frame of the inaugural final.
Canada's Cliff Thorburn won three titles at the Wembley Conference Centre in the 1980s.
Stephen Hendry, the dominant player of the 1990s, won his debut Masters in 1989 and went on to lift the trophy five years in a row before adding a sixth in 1996.
The first of Ronnie O'Sullivan's record seven triumphs was in 1995 but he has not won the title since 2017, the year when the trophy became known as the Paul Hunter Trophy in memory of the three-time champion who died from cancer in 2006 at the age of 27.
Most Masters titles
Total
Player
7
Ronnie O'Sullivan
6
Stephen Hendry
3
Mark Selby
3
Cliff Thorburn
3
Steve Davis
3
Paul Hunter
