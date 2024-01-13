Masters snooker 2024: Match schedule, BBC coverage, results, tournament history and format

Mr Q Masters 2024 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 7-14 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; live text coverage of the final on Sunday 14 January

The 2024 Masters - the second of this season's Triple Crown events - is under way at Alexandra Palace in London and you can watch live coverage across the BBC.

There is live action from every round on BBC TV and you can watch uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app, with additional coverage on BBC Red Button.

Judd Trump is the defending champion and top seed while Ronnie O'Sullivan is aiming to win the title for a record-extending eighth time and secure his second Triple Crown event of the season after claiming the UK Championship in December.

If he wins this year, 48-year-old O'Sullivan, who became the youngest Masters champion at the age of 19 in 1995, will surpass Stuart Bingham as the tournament's oldest winner. Bingham was 43 when he triumphed in 2020.

Recent winners

Last six Masters champions 2018 Mark Allen Kyren Wilson 10-7 2019 Judd Trump Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 2020 Stuart Bingham Ali Carter 10-8 2021 Yan Bingtao John Higgins 10-8 2022 Neil Robertson Barry Hawkins 10-4 2023 Judd Trump Mark Williams 10-8

Match schedule & BBC coverage

Semi-finals (best of 11)

Saturday, 13 January

13:15

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Shaun Murphy

19:00

Mark Allen v Ali Carter

Live coverage

13:15-17:30, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

19:00-22:30, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Extra

23:55-01:55, BBC Two

Final (best of 19)

Sunday, 14 January

Live coverage

13:00-16:15 & 19:00-22:00, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Format and prize money

All matches are the best of 11 frames except for the final on 14 January, which is played over 19 frames and two sessions.

The winner will receive £250,000 and the runner-up £100,000.

There is a prize of £15,000 for the highest break. Ding Junhui's 147 maximum break in his first-round match against Ronnie O'Sullivan is the leading break so far this year.

Only the top 16 players in the world rankings at the conclusion of the UK Championship compete.

Results

Quarter-finals

Mark Allen 6-5 Mark Selby

Judd Trump 5-6 Ali Carter

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Barry Hawkins

Jack Lisowski 3-6 Shaun Murphy

First round

Mark Selby 6-1 Robert Milkins

Mark Allen 6-5 John Higgins

Judd Trump 6-5 Kyren Wilson

Neil Robertson 3-6 Barry Hawkins

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Ding Junhui*

Mark Williams 4-6 Ali Carter

Luca Brecel 2-6 Jack Lisowski

Shaun Murphy 6-2 Zhang Anda

Masters history

Paul Hunter was Masters champion in 2001, 2002 and 2004, winning all three finals 10-9

First held in 1975 at the West Centre Hotel in London, the non-ranking invitational tournament is taking place for the 50th time this year.

England's John Spencer beat Ray Reardon on a re-spotted black in the deciding frame of the inaugural final.

Canada's Cliff Thorburn won three titles at the Wembley Conference Centre in the 1980s.

Stephen Hendry, the dominant player of the 1990s, won his debut Masters in 1989 and went on to lift the trophy five years in a row before adding a sixth in 1996.

The first of Ronnie O'Sullivan's record seven triumphs was in 1995 but he has not won the title since 2017, the year when the trophy became known as the Paul Hunter Trophy in memory of the three-time champion who died from cancer in 2006 at the age of 27.

Most Masters titles

Total Player 7 Ronnie O'Sullivan 6 Stephen Hendry 3 Mark Selby 3 Cliff Thorburn 3 Steve Davis 3 Paul Hunter

