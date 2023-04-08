Masters Round 3 suspended because of weather

The third round of the Masters was suspended at 3:15 p.m. Saturday after heavy rains soaked Augusta National.

“Due to inclement weather conditions, the third round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Further information will be announced once available.”

Brooks Koepka (-13) was through six holes and still atop the leaderboard when play was suspended. Jon Rahm (-9) was in second place.

The suspension in play sets up an expected long day of golf Sunday in which players will likely attempt to complete the third and fourth rounds.

No one had completed their third round Saturday. Six golfers were through 13.

Steady rain fell Saturday at Augusta National, but golfers were able to complete their second rounds that were suspended Friday and begin their third rounds. Play was stopped when the rain became heavy and started to pond on the greens.

Sunday weather forecast

There’s some good news with the weather forecast: Rain is expected to subside overnight. The official forecast from the National Weather Service for the Augusta area for Sunday says: A chance of rain, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”