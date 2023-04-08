Prospect of LIV-PGA final-round showdown on hold as rain batters Augusta

Brooks Koepka - The Masters round 3: Koepka extends lead before play abandoned due to rain – latest updates - Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

By James Corrigan, at Augusta

Brooks Koepka takes a four-shot lead into the final day of the 87th Masters and in normal golfing circumstances the prospect of a LIV rebel donning the green jacket in the Butler Cabin would monopolise the headlines.

Yet such was the chaotic nature of this Saturday at Augusta, Koepka’s remarkable rise back to the top echelons of the majors simply seems to fit in with the frenetic narrative.

On 13-under, Koepka, the four-time major winner, is clear of playing partner Jon Rahm with 12 holes left to play in their third rounds. However, it might be closer than it sounds. Koepka will return in the morning with a 12-footer for par on the seventh. Meanwhile, Rahm has a seven-footer for birdie on the same green. It promises to be an exciting start in which the protagonists are due to complete 30 holes.

In terms of timing, it is easily doable and considering the forecast, Augusta will be delighted that enough holes were completed – before it was called for the day at 3.15pm with the slog rapidly descending into a bog – to all but ensure that the first Monday finish in 40 years will not be necessary.

But they put the golfers through the mill to reach this position. The participants arrived at golfing heaven on Saturday morning only to discover it had been transformed into hell.

First there was the aftermath of the scary incident on Friday night to survey – when three giant pines tumbled in the late storms, but blessedly with no injury – and straight away the elements were creating further havoc. The rains hit hard, temperatures plummeted from 27C to 11C and the differential in the scoring was yet more pronounced and skewed.

Pity the players who were in the early-late side of the draw. They might have enjoyed idyllic conditions on Thursday morning, but then, when it came to finishing off their rounds, Paradise in sunlight had become Pontypridd in January.

The evidence was written all over the combined totals for the opposite waves. The golfers who went out after lunch on Thursday and after breakfast on Friday were collectively 18-over. The golfers who went out after breakfast on Thursday and after lunch on Friday were collectively 88-over.

If you ever hear commentators talking about “the effect of the draw” then here was the prime example. Cameron Young, last year’s Open runner-up, looked stunned. “It's basically impossible,” he said. “I don't really know what you're supposed to do. It's playing so long..”

As ever, the performances of certain players were put into stark contrast because of the lopsidedness. For instance, Rory McIlroy was in the favourable half, but the pre-tournament favourite inexplicably missed the cut at five-over. Fred Couples was amongst the unlucky bunch but, at 63 years of age, finished at one-over and made history as the oldest ever to make the Masters cut.

And then there is Rahm. The Spaniard somehow managed to shoot one-under for those ghastly nine holes to reach 10-under and take his place in the final group with leader Koepka on 12-under. Rahm played those six holes of the third round in one-over, Koepka in one-under and a duel was plainly in motion.

The build-up featured so much talk about the likelihood of a LIV rebel doing battle with a PGA Tour loyalist and the odds on a scenario of Koepka versus Rahm down the stretch became ever shorter. A thrilling proposition, no doubt. But as it stood, there was only one enemy – Mother Nature. It was a game of survival.

“It’s super difficult,” Koepka said. “You’ve just got to grind through it and try to salvage something.”

Greg Norman, the CEO of the Saudi-funded circuit, promised that if one of their number prevailed, the rest of the 18-strong LIV contingent would storm the 18th green to celebrate. At the end of this Sunday marathon, however, they might not have the energy. It is a long way from over, although such is their quality it is difficult to see past the top two.

The amateur Sam Bennett is three shots further back in third, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick in the garlanded group on five-under alongside Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland in a tie for fourth.

The Masters 2023, third round – as it happened

09:51 PM

Play to resume at 8:30am (1:30pm BST) tomorrow

With the final round expected to get going at 12:30pm (5:30pm BST) off of holes one and 10 and in pairings.

09:08 PM

This is where things stand at the point of suspension

-13 Kopeka

-9 Rahm

-6 Bennett

-5 Cantlay, Fitzpatrick, Morikawa, Hovland

-4 Rose, Henley, Mickelson, Young, Day

09:04 PM

A busy night ahead for the greenskeepers

Greenskeepers remove standing water on the 18th green - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

08:58 PM

Jon Rahm adjusting those vents

A mixed one for him today. The Spaniard finished the back nine one-under after play for the second round resumed this morning, putting him within two shots of Koepka, but he's picked up two bogeys during his third round grouping with Koepka and Bennett, leaving him on nine-under and further away from the man out in front.

Jon Rahm in the car - AP/David J. Phillip

08:49 PM

Tiger Woods wore a look of unvarnished anguish today

Every stride might have hurt, and every move might have been an effort, but Woods stuck ferociously to the task ahead.

Read Oliver Brown's report: Tiger Woods proves once again that he does not know what it means to quit.

Tiger Woods - Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

08:38 PM

The patrons trudge off

Play suspended and patrons - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Patrons walk away as play is abandoned - AP/David J. Phillip

08:35 PM

The leaderboard

Masters 2023 leaderboard - Getty Images /Andrew Redington

08:24 PM

Statement from The Masters

Due to inclement weather conditions, the third round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day as of 3:15 p.m. EDT.



Further information will be announced once available.#themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

08:22 PM

Confirmation that play is suspended for the day

As James Corrigan pointed out a couple of posts earlier, the forecast is a lot better for tomorrow so the organisers have made the decision to scrap the day and try to fit the rest of round three and the whole of round four tomorrow. It's going to be a race against the light.

Play suspended sign - AP/Jae C. Hong

08:20 PM

And there goes the evacuation siren

All patrons must now leave the premises.

Glastonbury mud developing out there...

Mud on the edge of the course - AP/Mark Baker

08:17 PM

There goes the klaxon – PLAY SUSPENDED

Rain stops play – the greens of 7th and 12th are too waterlogged.

08:14 PM

Not good news from our man on the ground, James Corrigan

Hearing that this soon might get called for the day. This is now becoming a bit silly. Forecast is clear for tomorrow – although cool – and there is enough time to effect a Sunday finish.

08:09 PM

The long day continues for Tiger...

He's dropped down the field to nine-over par and six-over for the round after bogeys on the 10th and 14th and back-to-back double bogeys on the 15th and 16th after finding the water – on the 15th with a roll back from his approach third shot and on the 16th off the tee.

Tiger Woods - AP/Matt Slocum

07:57 PM

Adam Scott (+1) nails it on the 12th

A Golden Bell highlight for the Australian past champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/cuAIQg6RpD — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

He needed that, he's three-over for the round.

07:53 PM

James Corrigan has got an update on the prize money

Augusta National has just released the prize money on offer here. A record $18 million (£14.5 million) purse with $3.24 million to the winner. That is up from $15m and $2.7m from 2022. However, the purse is $2m less that next week’s “elevated event” on the PGA Tour – the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head – and the winner in South Carolina will receive $260,000 more than the Masters winner. A week later, the winner of LIV Adelaide will receive $4million. And the total purse will be $25million. Golf has gone completely and utterly barmy.

07:42 PM

Rahm on the tee of the 6th

He pulls out his six-iron on the tee of the par-three 6th. He sends it to the back of the green, with back spin, but the saturation of the ground and cool air holds the ball up, it doesn't drop off that green shelf in the way he was expecting. He's a good 10 yards from the hole. A difficult birdie shout.

07:39 PM

No sign of the rain easing...

There's standing water on the green of the 7th hole.

Standing water on the 7th green - Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

07:33 PM

Koepka now four ahead

Rahm (-9) has picked up another bogey, on the fifth, after three-putting. Koepka held his par putt from a similar distance. The difference between the two?

07:25 PM

The current standings

1. 13-under: Koepka

2. 10-under: Rahm

3. Seven-under: Morikawa

4. Six-under: Bennett

T5. Five-under: Cantlay, Fitzpatrick, Mickelson, Young, Hovland

07:22 PM

Take a bow, Phil

07:21 PM

Koepka moves back to three ahead after Rahm drops a shot on the 4th

Rahm's second shot, over the front-right bunker, went off the back of the green on the other side, a bit of a shocker that, but he got down in two after a recovery which put him within a foot of the hole.

07:15 PM

Morikawa (-7) with a birdie on the fourth

Collin Morikawa moves into solo third with a birdie at No. 4. #themasters pic.twitter.com/0CcwYWzybq — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

07:13 PM

Out come the brollies

Fully branded, of course.

Patrons cross the fairway on the 14th hole - AP/Charlie Riedel

07:12 PM

Phil Mickelson's up to tied-fourth

He joins Bennett and Hovland on -6 after birdies on the 3rd and 6th.

A 15-yard putt on the 6th there... cue the fist pump from the man clad in all-black and shades.

Phil Mickelson - Reuters/Brian Snyder

07:05 PM

Sam Bennett on the tee of the 3rd

He's dropped two shots so far and then parred this one – can the amateur get back up there?

He's on -6 and has dropped back to fourth after Morikawa birdies the fourth to go to -7.

Sam Bennett - Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

06:59 PM

Another Englishman doing well in the cooler conditions

Tyrrell Hatton is on -2 for the day after birdies on the 14th and 15th.

He was an inch from an eagle on the 14th after rolling his second shot a whisker past the hole.

06:46 PM

Koepka and Rahm both birdie the 2nd

They move to -13 and -11 respectively.

Rahm made the green in two and Koepka recovered from falling into the front bunker on his second shot before making his 10-foot putt.

Bennett bogeys so he's back to -6 and now tied third with Morikawa, Hovland and Jason Day.

Brooks Koepka hits out the bunker - AP/David J. Phillip

06:39 PM

Jon Rahm makes his intentions known

He unleashes a monster six-iron approach on the second to give him an eagle putt chance...

06:36 PM

Fitzpatrick pulls on the mittens

Matthew Fitzpatrick - Reuters/Brian Snyder

06:34 PM

Brooks Koepka (-12)

He did end up in that fairway bunker on the first, and then was unlucky to drop off the front ledge of the green on his second shot, but then his chip left him with a four-footer, which he sunk. Well recovered from the leader.

Rahm (-10) also went down in four, but Bennett picked up a bogey after finding the front-left green bunker.

Brooks Koepka - AP/Matt Slocum

06:27 PM

Forecast update

It's pretty soft out there right now, but the wind has dropped and there are only a few drops of rain coming down. The rain radar is improving so we might yet finish round three today.

06:25 PM

Early contender for shot of the day from Cameron Young

The first roar of the round courtesy of Cameron Young. #themasters pic.twitter.com/zP6CrgUfDR — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

But he's back to evens for the day (-5 for the tournament) after a bogey on the 2nd.

06:21 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick is going steady (-3)

He's on -1 for the day after four pars and one birdie (on the 2nd after reaching the green in two).

Sporting the bobble hat today.

Matt Fitzpatrick - AP/Mark Baker

06:14 PM

The leading group are off!

Brooks Koepka drives off the first, it looks like he's pulled a little right, dangerously close to those fairway bunkers.

Jon Rahm's gone left, but he's got lucky, the ball drops down from the trees early and he'll have sight of the green from there, but he might need to turn the ball right-to-left a little.

I thought we'd be able to see Sam Bennett's drive too, but the Sky Sports coverage has cut away – their full live coverage is apparently not starting until 7:30pm BST...

The leaders are off - Reuters/Mike Segar

05:59 PM

Justin Rose makes a good start (now on -6)

Back-to-back birdies on one and two, which has seen him put away a 15-yard putt on the first and reaching the green in two on the second after narrowly avoiding that tricky fairway bunker off the tee.

Justin Rose - Reuters/Brian Snyder

05:55 PM

Woods in the practice area

He's due off on the 10th at 6:06pm alongside Thomas Pieters and Sungjae Im (both on +3).

Tiger Woods practice area - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

To give you an idea of the dramatic climatic change at Augusta, here's how he was clad yesterday.

Tiger Woods Day Two - Reuters/Brian Snyder

05:48 PM

Another recent winner is having a disappointing start

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who won in 2021, is on +3 for the day after a bogey on the first where he found the bunker to the left-front of the green, and a double-bogey on the second after he found the right-hand fairway bunker and then went on to four-putt.

He steadied the ship with a par on the third.

Hideki Matsuyama - Reuters/Brian Snyder

05:39 PM

The leading man warming up

He's due off (-12) alongside Jon Rahm (-10) and Sam Bennett (-8) in about half an hour.

Brooks Koepka - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

05:33 PM

Patrick Cantlay on the charge

After parring the first, he's gone on to get three birdies in a row, leaving him on -3 for the day and -5 for the tournament.

On the 3rd, he delivered a sumptuous approach shot from the hill, the ball dropping in line with the hole, rolling forwards before the spin kicks in to put him within a couple of feet of the hole – which he goes on to bury.

He follows up with an excellent tee shot on the 4th, the ball landing dead within five yards of the hole.

He's come from nowhere to get within the top-10. Moving day indeed!

05:24 PM

Not a good start for 2020 winner Dustin Johnson

He started the day on -1, but is up to +3 after just two holes.

He's struggled off the tee, dragging his tee shot into the pine straw on the right on the 10th, forcing him to tap out and eventually pick up a bogey.

On the 11th, he lost his ball in the foliage on the left, forcing him to take a penalty and retake his tee. He then laid up between two trees, forcing him to punt through on his next shot, leaving him off the green before a pitch up and a two-putt for a triple-bogey.

The wind's making things difficult out there, particularly off the tee. I don't think we're going to see many shooting below-par rounds in these conditions. Let's see...

04:58 PM

Leaderboard after the second round

12-under: B Koepka

10-under: J Rahm

Eight-under: S Bennett (amateur)

Six-under: V Hovland, C Morikawa

Five-under: J Day, J Spieth, S Burns, C Young

Four-under: G Woodland, P Mickelson, J Rose, R Henley, S Lowry, J Niemann

04:55 PM

Amateur Sam Bennett joins Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, teeing off at 6:06pm BST

Based on his comments yesterday, the 23-year-old Texan is not intimidated:

"I don't have a pretty swing like some of the other amateurs. But I've done the right things this week. I was prepared. I was more experienced than the other guys, and yeah, I sit here with a chance to go on the weekend and do something special."

Asked why he thought he could overhaul not only four-timer Koepka but also world No 3 Jon Rahm – who is on nine-under with nine holes of his second round to finish on Saturday morning – Bennett replied: "Because I know that my good golf is good enough.

“I think I am prepared. The hard work's done. I made the cut as an amateur. I kind of made my mark. I played steady golf. Now it's time for me to go out and enjoy, soak it all in, be able to play the weekend at the Masters."

Sam Bennett - AP/Charlie Riedel

04:48 PM

Tee times for the third round

In an attempt to get the third round in by the end of the day, the field will be grouped in threesomes and they'll be sent off on the first and 10th tees. Here are the starting times (add five hours for BST):

THIRD ROUND/SATURDAY/FIRST TEE

11:30 a.m.: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith

11:42 a.m.: Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

11:54 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:06 p.m.: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed

12:18 p.m.: Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry

12:30 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson Joaquin Niemann

12:42 p.m.: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

12:54 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day

1:06 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett (a)

THIRD ROUND/SATURDAY/10th TEE

11:30 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson

11:42 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

11:54 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira

12:06 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk

12:18 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson

12:30 p.m.: Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

12:42 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell

12:54 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings

1:06 p.m.: Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im

03:53 PM

That's round two completed: Here is the top 10 as things stand

We should get tee times for round three shortly.

03:51 PM

Here are the pin positions for round three

03:35 PM

It's a bogey for Rahm at the last

The rain is lashing down now, the greens are getting really squelchy. Rahm does not give his chip from short of the 18th green enough, and it rolls back down to the bottom tier. He settles for a bogey, but will be pleased to reach the clubhouse at 10-under. Trails Koepka by two and will be in the final group.

Alongside him, Justin Thomas is not a happy bunny after another bogey sees him fall outside the cutline to four-over. Cameron Young, the third player in the group, drains a gutsy putt for par.

Young records a level-par second round and stays at five-under.

03:23 PM

James Corrigan's latest weather update from Augusta

They are desperate to finish this second round because it will be the first Monday finish in 40 years. Except it is hammering down now and the course might soon be waterlogged.

03:14 PM

Drama over at the 17th

Three big developments: Jon Rahm chipped in from the fringe for birdie to bounce back to within one of the lead, Cameron Young made a scruffy double-bogey and Justin Thomas made bogey!

That's good news for Tiger fans - as things stand he makes the cut on three-over.

02:55 PM

It is a bogey on 18 for Woods

He now needs to hope Im or his good pal Justin Thomas drop a shot on the way home to let the three-overs through to the weekend.

02:54 PM

Bogey for Rahm on the 16th

Three putts from the lower level costs him a shot, and Koepka's lead is two once again.

02:52 PM

Unless Woods can hole a 40-foot putt on 18...

It is looking like he will miss his first cut as a pro at the Masters. His tee shot was skewed left on the 18th, he laid up from the pine straw, and his wedge failed to find the back level.

A bogey would take him to three-over, outside the cutline. Would be left needed favours.

02:42 PM

Rahm birdies 15!

Controlled his wedge shot into the par five, making sure there was not too much spin, and rolled in a sneak left-to-right birdie putt from four feet. Rahm is now just one behind Koepka with three to play.

Cameron Young gave his birdie putt a good try but it slipped past. Young stays at seven-under.

02:38 PM

Bogey for Woods at 17

He could well require a par four at the last to make the cut.

Woods punished for squirting his drive right and leaving himself an impossible pitch across the greenside bunker.

Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 16th green during the second round - Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

02:21 PM

Woods cleans up for par on the 16th

That was a fine two-putt from the lower level, and Woods held his nerve from eight feet or so for par. Remains at one-over and two inside the cutline.

Cameron Young bounced back from his bogey at 13 with a birdie at 14, feeding his second down the slow to within a few feet of the hole. Young gets back to seven-under, fourth on his own.

02:10 PM

Birdie for Woods!

After two sensible shots down the par five 15th, Woods was unlucky that his wedge skimmed the flag and span back some 25 feet short of the whole.

He read the putt beautifully from left-to-right, up the hill, and gets back to one-over. Now two shots inside the cut line.

Cameron Young's loose tee shot at the 13th costs him a bogey on the part five, while Rahm mis-judged his wedge and has to settle for par. Rahm stays second on his own at 10-under.

Tiger Woods moves inside the projected cut line. #themasters pic.twitter.com/FH6tZxwQl8 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

01:50 PM

Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn

The third player to do so this week after Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na.

01:42 PM

Birdies at the 12th...

Jon Rahm and Cameron Young have tamed the famous par three to reach 10 and seven-under respectively.

Young has carved his drive on the par five 13th some way right towards the trees.

All pars so far for Woods and his on the back fringe in two on the par four 14th.

Viktor Hovland, on the same hole, is plugging away at six-under.

Jon Rahm draws to within two of the lead with a birdie on No. 12. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4bhYVgQ2uv — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

01:30 PM

Sandy Lyle's Masters farewell...one day later than expected

Sandy Lyle of Scotland acknowledges patrons on the 18th green - Getty Images/Christian Petersen

01:18 PM

Woods failed to convert the birdie on 12 after this tee shot

01:13 PM

Loose tee shot from Rahm on the 11th

He pushed his drive up the right wing and his ball disappeared into the trees on the right. Will face an uphill battle to save his par from there and stay at nine-under.

01:10 PM

Some early moves out on the course

Cameron Young has holed his birdie putt on the 10th to move to six-under.

Hovland returned to a slippery par putt on the 11th and missed it, so he drops back to five-under.

The chilly weather is not ideal for bionic man Tiger Woods, but he is loose and limber enough to fire a nine-iron to eight feet at the 12th.

09:30 AM

Rahm, Hovland and Young try to chase down Koepka

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Masters Saturday, where a significant number of players are starting early in order to complete their second round.

The weather played havoc with the schedule on Friday, with high winds also causing a very concerning incident close to the 17th tee where three huge pine trees came down. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Among the players yet to complete 36 holes are Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland who will be looking to reduce the deficit to leader Brooks Koepka. Rahm produced a very tidy front nine of 34 to move to nine-under, three behind Koepka, and will resume with a long birdie putt on the 10th green. Hovland's challenge stalled yesterday, with the Norwegian playing his first 10 holes in one-over, and he will return to a tester for par on the 11th to stay at six-under.

Also in a promising position is big-hitting American Cameron Young, who is five-under for the tournament with the back nine to play. He has a makeable birdie attempt on the 10th, and has the power to reach both par fives on the back nine. Cam Smith, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama also have nine holes or more to play in their second round.

It was a better day for Tiger Woods, who navigated Augusta's first 11 holes in level par to stay inside the cut line at two-over. If he can survive the tricky par three 12th unscathed then there are some birdie chances on the way home. Much will depend on how his body copes with the chilly conditions.

How much golf we get today depends on the weather. Another day of delays and disruption could mean that players are asked to play 36 holes on Sunday, or there is the prospect of a Monday finish which tournament organisers will be keen to avoid.