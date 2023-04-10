The Masters: Rahm overjoyed after making European golf history

Jon Rahm was stunned to find out he is the first European to ever win both the US Open and the Masters after securing a four-stroke victory at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

Rahm, 28, finished with a three-under 69 to record a winning score of 12 under, but he needed some help from Brooks Koepka as the American came into Sunday's play at 13 under.

Koepka only needed to shoot even par to push Rahm all the way, but he had eight bogeys and three birdies during his 28 holes after poor weather on Saturday forced players into a marathon session to finish.

It was Rahm's 20th professional win, and his second major, joining his victory at the 2021 US Open played at Torrey Pines South.

The Spaniard had been discussing how special it feels to achieve this accomplishment on the birthday of his golfing hero Seve Ballesteros, and in the 40-year anniversary of his second Masters triumph in 1983.

But even Ballesteros never won the US Open, and when asked how it feels to be the first European to pull off the feat, Rahm was taken aback.

"I find it hard to believe, the first one," he said. "You know, if there's anything better than accomplishing something like this, it's making history.

"The fact that you tell me that, to be the first European ever to do that, hard to explain. Out of all the accomplishments and the many great players that have come before me, to be the first to do something like that, it's a very humbling feeling.

"I still can't believe I'm the first. I don't know what to tell you – it is a pretty good duo of majors.

"The US Open is about as hard a test as you're ever going to find, and, you know, I was starting to think I was never going to win a major again unless it was at Torrey Pines.

"I kept seeing the stats, the lowest score to par out of two starts [at the Masters], and how great I've done here in the past, but never gave myself a chance to win. All I asked for was a chance, and I got it.

Story continues

"To get that done is – I can't help but feel anything but thankful."

While he appeared stoic and unflappable as he defended his lead down the stretch, Rahm said that just means he has a great poker face.

"What is going on on the outside is not always a reflection of the inside," he said.

"I was calm, I never got frustrated, I never really felt like anything was out of control. But obviously you're nervous, right. There's tension out there.

"That bogey on nine timing-wise was bad because Jordan [Spieth] and Phil [Mickelson] came in making birdies, right. So what looked like a two – or possibly more – shot lead, narrowed down very, very quickly with the chance of them making a birdie on 18.

"So it made those 10, 11, 12 holes harder. Again, I might have looked calm, but I was definitely, definitely nervous out there. I'm glad that's the way it looked. That's what you strive for, right? You don't want to panic, and I never panicked.

"I felt comfortable with my game, and I had a plan to execute, and that's all I can do."