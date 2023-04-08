The Masters prize money: How much will players earn at 2023 tournament?
The Masters has confirmed record prize money for the 2023 tournament with the winner poised to earn $3.24 million (£2.6 million).
Scottie Scheffler picked up $2.7 million alongside the green jacket last year with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm at the top of the leaderboard during the third round of this year’s major.
There will be more than a million dollars between the winner and the runner-up, adding some extra spice should the scores be close down the stretch on Sunday.
There is plenty to play for further down the leaderboard, too. And given the players have been contending with adverse weather throughout the second and third rounds, any prize money will be well earned this week.
Here’s a breakdown of the prize money on offer for the first major of the men’s golf season:
When is The Masters?
The 87th edition of The Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the United States over four days from 6 April to 9 April.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, the exclusive broadcast partner for The Masters in the country. Extensive coverage will be shown on the Sky Sports Golf channel throughout a busy week at Augusta, while subscribers will also be able to watch via Sky Go.
The schedule on Sky Sports Golf is:
Thursday 6 April: Featured groups from 2pm BST; full coverage from 7.30pm
Friday 7 April: Featured groups from 2pm; full coverage from 7.30pm
Saturday 8 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 7.30pm
Sunday 9 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 6.30pm
2023 Prize Money Breakdown
1st $3,240,000
2nd $1,944,000
3rd $1,224,000
4th $864,000
5th $720,000
6th $648,000
7th $603,000
8th $558,000
9th $522,000
10th $486,000
11th $450,000
12th $414,000
13th $378,000
14th $342,000
15th $324,000
16th $306,000
17th $288,000
18th $270,000
19th $252,000
20th $234,000
21st $216,000
22nd $201,600
23rd $187,200
24th $172,800
25th $158,400
26th $144,000
27th $138,600
28th $133,200
29th $127,800
30th $122,400
31st $117,000
32nd $111,600
33rd $106,200
34th $101,700
35th $97,200
36th $92,700
37th $88,200
38th $84,600
39th $81,000
40th $77,400
41st $73,800
42nd $70,200
43rd $66,600
44th $63,000
45th $59,400
46th $55,800
47th $52,200
48th $49,320
49th $46,800
50th $45,360