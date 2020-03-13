Masters postponed due to health, safety concerns regarding COVID-19

The 2020 Masters Tournament will be postponed due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Fred Ridley, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, announced Friday.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will also be postponed. The events are scheduled for April.

Statement from Chairman Ridley:



"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals."



Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

Ridley ‘confident’ postponement is appropriate

Ridley said in the release it is a choice that “undoubtedly will be disappointing” but one that he is “confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.”

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

Ridley released a statement March 4 reassuring fans that the Masters, scheduled for April 9-12, would go on. Things changed quickly in less than 10 days and nearly every major sports league postponed or canceled events and then the entire seasons.

Augusta National reportedly reviewed contingency plans this week as the developments “have put all options on the table,” per Golfworld. The PGA Tour announced late Thursday it was canceling The Players Championship after one round of play and was canceling the next three tournaments. The LPGA also postponed three events, including the year’s first major.

ANWA in its second year

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur was schedule for April 1-4, with play split between the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club and Augusta.

It celebrated its inaugural year in 2019 as a way to “inspire greater interest and participation in the women’s game.”

The Drive, Chip and Putt Competition is in its seventh year and is was scheduled for April 5, before the Masters got underway. It’s a nationwide youth golf development program for children ages 7-15 in four age divisions. Local qualifying began last May with 80 junior golfers earning invitations.

