Masters odds: Vegas moves Tiger Woods to co-favorite following Torrey Pines performance

Turns out, Tiger Woods didn't need to win a record 83rd PGA Tour title to reclaim his status as one of the favorites to win the year's first major.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released updated Masters odds on Monday and Tiger is back at the top of the board along with Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy. The trio of major champs are all listed at 10-to-1 odds.

Following Woods' epic win at Augusta National last year, the 15-time major champ opened as an 8-to-1 favorite. But even with a victory in Japan at the Zozo Championship to start the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season, Woods had fallen to 12-1 at Westgate while the world's two highest-ranked golfers moved to 10-1 co-favorites.

Woods finished T-9 at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday in his 2020 debut. McIlroy finished T-3 at Torrey Pines, missing out on a chance to win and overtake Koepka, who took the week off, for the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woods, however, is not a consensus favorite among sports books. At least, not yet. At MGM, Koepka and McIlroy are 9-1. At FanDuel, McIlroy is 7-1 while Koepka is 9-1. And at DraftKings, Jon Rahm, who finished runner-up to Marc Leishman at Torrey Pines, is a 9-to-1 favorite, followed by McIlroy, Koepka, and Woods all at 10-1.

Rahm and Justin Thomas follow SuperBook's top trio at 14-1 before Dustin Johnson at 16-1. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Jordan Spieth, who fell out of the OWGR top 50 on Monday for the first time since his rookie season, make up a group at 20-1. Three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson, who missed his second consecutive cut to start 2020, is 60-1.

Woods won a fifth green jacket last April to end a 14-year title drought at Augusta National. Another victory this year would tie the 44-year-old with Jack Nicklaus for the record. Going against Tiger is the fact only one player his age or older has ever won the Masters. That player? Jack Nicklaus at 46 in 1986.

