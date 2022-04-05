Masters LIVE: Tiger Woods press conference from Augusta as golf legend set to announce 2022 participation

Tiger Woods is giving a press conference at Augusta National on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to announce whether he’ll participate in The Masters, which begin on Thursday.

On Monday, five-time Green Jacket winner Woods practised for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for a potential appearance at The 86th Masters

The 46-year-old has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021. The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December but an appearance at Augusta would complete a miraculous comeback.

Woods played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on Sunday, before which he said he would make a “game-time decision” on whether he will tee off in Thursday’s first round and that decision could come in Tuesday’s press conference.

Follow Tiger’s press conference and potential announcement LIVE below:

15:45 , Michael Jones

A swoosh as Tiger Woods crushed his driver on the range at Augusta National on Sunday came with his signature beaming smile.

The face of golf had finally validated weeks of speculation and rumours about secret visits to this hallowed turf, where The Masters, the first major of the men’s golf season, begins on Thursday.

The latest miraculous recovery for one of the most engrossing sporting figures of a generation is almost complete. It is just 14 months after a sickening single-vehicle collision in California, which threatened to leave Woods with no choice but to amputate one of his legs after sustaining multiple fractures.

Story continues

But here he is, gracing Augusta once more, where he truly belongs. Three years after slipping on his fifth Green Jacket. Woods has been deliberate in emphasising that teeing it up on Thursday is not merely a formality – it will be a “game-time decision”.

His demeanour on Sunday, alongside his rippling muscles underneath his salmon pink shirt and impressive torque in each swing at practice, suggests Woods means business.

Will Woods play in the Masters?

15:36 , Michael Jones

Back in February Tiger Woods made it clear that he thought the hilly terrain at Augusta National would come too soon in his recovery from a leg injury sustained in a car crash 14-months-ago.

He spent several months of last year in hospital after sustaining a number of serious injuries in the crash caused by him driving at close to double the 45mph speed limit.

He was told at the time that he could have died in the accident and that his leg may need to be amputated in a worst case scenario. That didn’t happen but the feeling at the time was that Woods’ golf career may have come to an early end.

Woods’ last professional tournament was the rescheduled Masters in November 2020, when he was defending champion, and he is scheduled to speak to the media at 4pm today.

It is unclear if he will confirm whether he will play at this stage and with storms forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday he may not be able to get too much more time on the course to assess his fitness levels.

His presence at Augusta this week has brought out the crowds as well. There was a huge cheer when he emerged from the clubhouse for a practice round on nine holes on Monday and most of the spectators followed his group around the course with one question in mind:

Will Tiger Woods be playing in the Masters this week?

15:30 , Michael Jones

Tiger Woods practised at Augusta National for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for the 86th Masters on Monday.

Woods has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021.

The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.

Woods practices with Thomas and Couples

15:20 , Michael Jones

Tiger Woods shocked a lot of people when he announced that he is hoping to compete in this year’s Masters tournament just 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old played 18 holes last week, a few on Sunday and then nine more on Monday alongside fellow professional Justin Thomas and 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples both of whom are good friends with Woods.

“I’m sure he’s going to tee it up on Thursday,” said Couples after the round before adding that Tiger looked “phenomenal” and “very impressive”.

“He’ll never let you know if he’s in pain. He was bombing it. He didn’t miss many shots, drove it great. He’s just unreal.

“Now it’s just the walking part. If he can walk around here for 72 holes, he’ll contend.”

15:13 , Michael Jones

Tiger Woods will make a “game-time decision” on competing at this week’s Masters, the five-time champion said on Sunday as he continues his recovery from the serious leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in February 2021.

Woods’ car crash resulted in a three-week hospital stay in Los Angeles where he faced the possibility of having his right leg amputated. He was then confined to a hospital-type bed for three months at his home in South Florida.

The 46-year-old has not played on the PGA Tour since the November 2020 Masters and his only golf event since the accident came last December when he finished runner-up alongside his son in a 36-hole exhibition played on a flat course with no rough.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” Woods wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

He has a spot in the Masters press conference later today where he is expected to announce his comeback and that he’ll be competing in the first major of the year.

