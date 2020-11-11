At The Masters, golf starts to confront its racist history

A US Open champion walks onto the range at the Texas Open, hears a caddie discussing then-President Bill Clinton, and marches over with glee. “You mean that draft-dodging baby-killer?” he says, loud enough to raise a few laughs from his peers without breaking stride - or so the story goes. Golf has, after all, always aired a familiar political soundtrack - white, middle class, evangelically Christian and unashamedly conservative - ever since Richard Nixon told Augusta’s ailing, cigarette-twirling co-founder, Bobby Jones, that he was “the first Republican who left Georgia, went to Harvard and came back home still a Republican.”

Sympathies, then, to the world’s best golfers, who arrived in their former safe haven of Augusta, Georgia just as the state teetered into Democrat hands for the first time since 1992 - when it was won by Clinton no less. For all the scorn and controversy, Trump retains a large body of support amongst both golf’s silent and vocal majority. In June, its polarising new pioneer, Bryson DeChambeau, celebrated his US Open victory at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, alongside the president’s son, Eric. Never to be understated, John Daly referred to Trump, a longtime friend, as “daddy” after attending the final debate, and predicted a landslide victory “cause he’s like me and Jesus, we love everyone.’’

Spare a thought for Jack Nicklaus, too, the most successful player in golf’s history, who waded bravely into the fray, imploring people to save America from a socialist enemy before peddling a conspiracy over the number of coronavirus-related deaths. “The hospital gets more money with Covid death than they do another death,” he doled. “I’m sure there’s been a lot of that.” It is easy to dismiss Nicklaus’s comments as the disingenuous ramblings of an 80-year-old man, but his slate could hardly be described as clean.

First, it is important to point out that there is nothing inherently wrong with golfers having a firm political allegiance. Taxes are, of course, the primary reason, even if when Sports Illustrated proposed that Hillary Clinton would offer to “cut your taxes in half and the Republican candidate would keep them the same” during the 2016 presidential race, the needle didn’t so much as flicker. “I wouldn’t vote for [Clinton] if she were the last person on Earth,” hooted one senior player.

The underlying problem, though, is that in golf’s not too distant past, particularly in southern country clubs like Augusta National, its right-wing tendencies have been unavoidably entwined with institutionalised and often overt racism. It was Nicklaus, after all, who reasoned that there were so few black professional golfers due to their “different muscles” in 1994. Touring in Vancouver at the time, Nicklaus added that he didn’t “buy” that stronger action could be taken to reduce discrimination.

Augusta chairman Fred Ridley and Lee Elder, the first black professional to compete at The Masters

On Monday, Augusta’s chairman, Fred Ridley, announced that Lee Elder, the first black professional to compete in the Masters, would take part in the ceremonial tee-shot next April. Elder, now 86, was subjected to a torrent of abuse after qualifying for the tournament in 1975 and had to rent two houses, switching between each at random, to reduce fears over his safety.

Elder was not actually the first black golfer to qualify for the Masters, though. Charlie Sifford won two recognised PGA Tour events in the sixties, but was refused entry because “he didn’t meet the qualifications”. Augusta’s co-founder and then-chairman, Clifford Roberts, allegedly declared that “all the golfers will be white and all the caddies will be black,” in response to Sifford’s hopes of participating. “To my mind, the Masters was the worst redneck tournament in the country, run by people who openly discriminated against blacks,” Sifford wrote in his book, Just Let ME Play. “But somehow [the club] got away with it.”

