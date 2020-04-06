Masters Golf Tournament Rescheduled For November And Sports Fans See Glimmer Of Hope

The coronavirus pandemic has gutted the sports calendar, but fans celebrated a glimmer of hope on Monday when the Masters golf tournament announced its intention to reschedule for Nov. 9-15.

The Masters was supposed to tee off this week in Augusta, Georgia. But organizers had previously announced they were postponing the major amid a rash of cancellations and suspensions that have also claimed the NCAA Tournament, 2020 Olympics, Wimbledon and the British Open golf tourney. The NBA and Major League Baseball seasons have been put on hold.

In other notable golfing moves, the U.S. Open has been shifted from June to September and the PGA Championship from May to August.

Even as the COVID-19 crisis appeared headed for its hardest week yet domestically, Twitter users couldn’t resist looking forward to a sports-packed late autumn. If it happens.

The Masters is rescheduled for Nov. 12-15. Here’s what Tiger could see as he wins another Green Jacket pic.twitter.com/FvRP9v2C9L — Anything But E (@Anything_ButE) April 6, 2020

Fall golf is my favorite type of golf. Masters in November will be something special and I can’t wait! — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 6, 2020

Augusta? In November? Switch out the azaleas for fall colors? Let’s go pic.twitter.com/qAiBhE7yNP — Jack Nece (@JackNece) April 6, 2020

Shots of me in November trying to balance college football, nfl, the Masters and EPL pic.twitter.com/nvuJ4L45ni — Tristan Lewis (@TristanJL4) April 6, 2020

The Masters could happen twice in a five-month span pic.twitter.com/iKtDteRN28 — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) April 6, 2020

The 2020 Masters has been rescheduled for November 9-15.



Something to look forward to ladies and gents! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IMiNdXIsj9 — HowDidiDo (@HowDidiDo) April 6, 2020

If we're actually playing sports by then, November, 2020 is going to be the wildest sports month in history.



Possible MLB playoffs, NCAA conference schedules/championships, NFL season, The Masters, maybe NHL and NBA return? https://t.co/wUAi2HBxMf — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) April 6, 2020

