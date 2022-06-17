Masters champ Scheffler gives US Open some name recognition

  • Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    1/8

    US Open Golf

    Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    2/8

    US Open Golf

    Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Nick Hardy putts on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    3/8

    US Open Golf

    Nick Hardy putts on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Phil Mickelson hits on the third hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    4/8

    US Open Golf

    Phil Mickelson hits on the third hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sam Burns watches his shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    5/8

    US Open Golf

    Sam Burns watches his shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • David Lingmerth, of Sweden, acknowledges the gallery after putting on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    6/8

    US Open Golf

    David Lingmerth, of Sweden, acknowledges the gallery after putting on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
    7/8

    US Open Golf

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Collin Morikawa watches his shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    8/8

    US Open Golf

    Collin Morikawa watches his shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nick Hardy putts on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Phil Mickelson hits on the third hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Sam Burns watches his shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
David Lingmerth, of Sweden, acknowledges the gallery after putting on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Collin Morikawa watches his shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
DOUG FERGUSON
·4 min read

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The idea of the U.S. Open being open to all doesn't stop with qualifying for the right to just play the toughest test in golf.

Another day brought another surprise to The Country Club when Nick Hardy — technically the last player into the 156-man field — pieced together a 2-under 68 on Friday to share the lead with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler among the early starters.

This came one day after Adam Hadwin — who got in as an alternate just eight days before the start of the championship — held the 18-hole lead.

This is not unusual for a U.S. Open, which a year ago had Richard Bland of England in the mix.

“Couldn't be a better start,” said Hardy, who qualified for two U.S. Opens while playing at Illinois, where he was a Big Ten champion.

And it couldn't have been a quicker exit for Phil Mickelson, who at least delighted fans with big birdies — 45 feet on No. 5, nearly 60 feet on No. 6 — that only helped him salvage a 73. He still missed the cut for the second time in three years at the U.S. Open.

The next stop is Oregon in two weeks for the next Saudi-backed LIV event.

Among afternoon starters, there was another mixture of contenders — two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and David Lingmerth, who earned his spot as an alternate from U.S. Open qualifying, were setting the afternoon pace by reaching 5 under.

At one point, Lingmerth and Tarren Callum of England were atop the leaderboard. Their combined world ranking: 908.

Rory McIlroy proved the U.S. Open treats everyone the same, not always good news. He had to take three hacks out of waist-high fescue to get on the green and then made a 25-foot putt for a double bogey.

A warning for potential bad weather instead brought warm sunshine and slightly stronger wind, so much that the USGA began to sprinkle water on the greens between the morning and afternoon waves to keep the putting surfaces from getting too quick.

Scheffler and his best friend and housemate this week, Sam Burns, provided the name recognition among the early starters.

Scheffler made a pair of soft bogeys early in his round until he burst to the top by chipping in from deep rough for eagle on the par-5 14th, adding one more birdie and posting a 67.

Scheffler and Hardy were at 3-under 137, with Burns (67), Matt Fitzpatrick (70) and Hadwin (72) another shot behind. Burns has three PGA Tour wins over the last nine months and has risen to No. 9 in the world.

“Two silly bogeys early in the round, but outside of that I hit it really good,” Scheffler said. “I was in position most of the day. If a few more putts would have fallen in versus around the edge, it would have been a really special day. But 3 under was a good score for me, especially being 2 over through 6.”

There could have been cause for alarm early in his round, especially after Scheffler had missed the cut in his previous major at the PGA Championship. Only the 25-year-old from Dallas doesn't dwell on the past, and he spends even less time thinking about the future.

He has the game for any course — Scheffler has four wins this year, including the Masters — and his steady demeanor is a particularly good fit for the U.S. Open.

Strange things can happen at this championship, and they did.

MJ Daffue of South Africa opened with four birdies on the front nine and became the first player to reach 6-under par for the U.S. Open. Then the bogeys began to arrive, including one on the par-5 14th when he played a shot from the concession area.

His wild day ended with a double bogey on the 18th. He went out in 32, came back in 40, and the good news was Daffue was still under par.

Hadwin had two quick bogeys and was going the other direction quickly. He opened with a 66 and was back to even par for the tournament until birdies on the last two holes.

The PGA Tour posted a video of Hardy reading a letter he wrote to his father as a boy, asking him if they could play golf so he could get his handicap under 10 and maybe one day be famous. He's on the PGA Tour now, a start. He's in the mix at the U.S. Open, a dream.

“It's pretty cool,” Hardy said. “It's always been really my goal to be playing many U.S. Opens and winning U.S. Opens, ever since I can remember. Just to be here now, I’m super thankful, super blessed to have this opportunity this weekend, and I feel like I’m ready for it.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Canada's Dorris speeds to gold, Routliffe adds bronze at Para swimming worlds

    Canadians collected a medal of each colour at the Para swimming world championships on Thursday. Danielle Dorris won gold in a championship-record time of 34.01 seconds, while Tess Routliffe added bronze in 35.40 seconds in the women's S7 50-metre butterfly event in Madeira, Portugal. Meanwhile, Nicholas Bennett added silver in the men's SM14 200m individual medley. Dorris, the 19-year-old from Moncton, N.B., previously won silver in the 100m backstroke in Portugal, leaving her with the same gol

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Record-breaking athletes at aquatics world championships to be awarded NFTs

    World records are likely to fall at the upcoming aquatics world championships. Now, they'll be minted online forever. FINA, the sport's governing body, announced on Thursday it would award personalized non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — digital assets bought and sold online — to all those who shatter individual worlds records at the meet in Budapest, Hungary, in addition to a $50,000 US bonus. "Breaking a world record is a very special moment in any athlete's career," said FINA president Husain Al-Mus