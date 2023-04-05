Masters betting, odds: A look at some prop bets to make and avoid for 2023's first major

There’s no shortage of options for bettors looking to wager on the Masters.

The first major of the year always offers a plethora of specials as it unofficially marks the start of spring for many sports fans across the country. In addition to betting the winner of the tournament, you can wager on which holes will have a hole in one, who will be in the final group on Sunday and on myriad golfers to finish int he top 10, top 20 or even top 40.

If you’re looking to bet the Masters in any aspect this year, we encourage you to keep an eye on the weather forecast. While Thursday’s first round looks dry, it looks to be wet for the rest of the tournament. Augusta National has an amazing drainage system around the greens; as long as the rain isn’t torrential, the greens could still retain some speed.

But the fairways will likely become soggy and drives could stop not far from where they land. That will favor the players who can carry the ball a long way. Longer hitters won’t have to club up as much on their second shots as shorter hitters will. It will be beneficial to check out some distance stats if the rain hits on Friday as expected.

Here’s a look at some of the specials you can find at BetMGM ahead of Thursday’s start to the tournament. If you're looking at specials involving Tiger Woods, we have you covered right here.

McIlroy, Scheffler, Rahm and Spieth to all make the cut (-250)

All four golfers are the top four favorites to win the tournament. That’s why the odds for this are so low. It’ll be a surprise if one or more fail to miss the cut, but it won’t be a shock.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the two favorites to win the Masters. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

An American winner (-125)

McIlroy and Rahm are two of the top three favorites to win the tournament so that’s why the odds are closer to even money here than you may realize at first. Five of the top seven favorites are Americans and seven of the top 10 are from the U.S.

Hole in one in the final round (+125)

There are multiple hole in one props and this one has the lowest odds thanks to the pin location on No. 16. An ace has happened 34 times in Masters history and No. 16 has the most of them by far. After there weren’t any aces from 2013-15, there’s been at least one ace every year since outside of 2020.

Story continues

Schauffele and Thomas to both finish top 20 (+200)

We really like this bet, even if Thomas’ game hasn’t been exceptionally sharp recently. Both players have seen success at Augusta even though they haven’t gotten a Masters win yet. Thomas has finished in the top 20 in four of his last five Masters starts while Schauffele had three straight top 20s before he missed the cut in 2022.

McIlroy or Scheffler to be in the final group Sunday (+350)

This bet is really counting on one of the two favorites to live up to his billing through the first three rounds of the tournament.

McIlroy and Scheffler to both finish in the top five (+450)

We’d shy away from this bet even though it will be an extremely compelling Sunday if both are in contention for the win.

Any LIV player to win (+500)

There are 18 LIV players in the field. Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson are the two LIV favorites at +2500 to win while Brooks Koepka is up to +4000. A flier on Koepka may not be the worst idea if you think he’s back to where he was in the late 2010s.

An albatross at any point (+1200)