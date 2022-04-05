Masters betting: $10,000 bets placed on Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele to win

Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Xander Schauffele can win bettors at BetMGM $200,000 with a Masters win.

Big wagers have been placed on each of the three golfers to win the first major of 2022. Both Cantlay and Schauffele are at +2000 to win The Masters and a $10,000 wager was placed on both golfers to win. If either Cantlay and Schauffele win, the bettor with the ticket will make a cool $200,000.

Horschel is at +10000 to win the tournament so his bet to return $200,000 was a fifth of the size. A bettor wagered $2,000 on Horschel’s odds to win his first career major.

Cantlay and Schauffele were partners at the 2021 Ryder Cup though both haven’t been playing their best golf recently. After finishing second at the WM Phoenix Open, Cantlay was 33rd at the Genesis Invitational and missed the cut at the Players. He hasn’t played since then but is still ranked No. 5 in the world.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele could return bettors six figures with a Masters win. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Schauffele is at No. 10. He was third at the WM Phoenix Open and was 13th at the Genesis. He missed the cut at the Players as well and then was 12th a week later at the Valspar Championship.

Horschel finished second at Bay Hill in the Arnold Palmer Invitational a week before withdrawing from the Players because of a sinus infection.

They aren’t the only golfers who will return big winnings on bets at BetMGM either. A $1,000 wager was placed on Harold Varner III at +15000 to win while someone wagered $1,000 on Gary Woodland at +10000. A $500 wager on Kevin Kisner at +25000 will return $125,000.

The bigger wagers aren’t limited to long shots either. A bettor wagered $7,000 on tournament favorite Jon Rahm to win at +800. A Rahm win would be his second major title and return $56,000. None of the golfers listed among all these big wagers have ever won The Masters before.

Here’s a Tuesday afternoon look at the favorites and their current Masters odds. Tiger Woods is at +5000 to win the tournament.

Masters favorites (as of Tuesday)