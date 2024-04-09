Masters 2024: Tiger Woods' odds to win sixth green jacket at Augusta National

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States tees off the 6th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The wait is over, Tiger Woods will participate and make his 26th appearance at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National this week.

Despite missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship, Tiger Woods will return to tee off at The Masters in pursuit of his potential sixth green jacket.

Tiger Woods first participated in the Masters tournament in 1995 when he was just 19 years old. He won his first Masters two years later, at 21, making him the youngest player to achieve this feat. Woods continued his success by winning the tournament at Augusta National in 2001, 2002, and 2005. After a gap of 11 years without winning a major, he made an impressive comeback in 2019 by winning the Masters again.

Woods has dealt with severe injuries that have kept him sidelined throughout his career. In February, Woods returned to his first official PGA Tour start in 10 months at the Genesis Invitational but withdrew during the second round.

Despite having fewer reps than other golfers heading into The Masters, all eyes will be on Woods to add another major title to his record.

Odds of Tiger Woods winning The Masters

Woods is tied for the 40th-best odds to win his sixth green jacket, holding +15000 odds, according to BetMGM.

Who’s Favored To Win the 2024 Masters?

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +400 Rory McIlroy +1000 Jon Rahm +1200 Xander Schauffele +1400 Brooks Koepka +2000 Hideki Matsuyama +2000

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are Tiger Woods' odds to win the 2024 Masters?