Masters 2024 second round tee times

Tiger Woods is yet to complete his opening round - Getty Images/David Cannon

Tiger Woods faces the prospect of completing 23 holes in one day as he looks to keep his hopes of a record-equalling sixth Masters title alive today.

Woods is among the 27 players who were unable to finish their first rounds on Thursday at Augusta National after bad weather meant the start of play had been delayed by two-and-a-half hours.

The 15-time major winner managed to complete 13 holes in one under par to lie six shots off the pace set by former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, with pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler just a shot behind following a flawless 66.

The groups who did not complete their rounds yesterday will go out at 12.50pm BST ahead of the second round.

Round 2 tee times and groups

All times BST (US unless designated)

* denotes amateur

1.00pm: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray

1:12pm: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)

1:24pm: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jap), Neal Shipley*

1:36pm: Vijay Singh (Fji), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1:48pm: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can), Stewart Hagestad*

2pm: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

2:12pm: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Ire)

2:24pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk

2:36pm: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

2:48pm: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

3:06pm: Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

3:18pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa

3:30pm: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)

3:42pm: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala

3:54pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

4:06pm: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp

4:18pm: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente* (Mex)

4:30pm: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

4:42pm: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, Christo Lamprecht* (Rsa)

4:54pm: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau

5:12pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), Jasper Stubbs* (Aus)

5:24pm: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

5:36pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English

5:48pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau

6pm: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Russell Henley

6:12pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler

6:24pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

6:36pm: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap

6:48pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (Nir), Xander Schauffele

7pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

The three toughest holes (according to 2013 champion Adam Scott)