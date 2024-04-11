The Masters 2024 leaderboard: Full scores from Augusta National

Reigning champion Jon Rahm signs autographs at Augusta National - Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

The Masters brings together golf’s best over the next four days in an increasingly rare gathering of the sport’s top talent, although heavy rain is threatening to dampen the excitement.

As the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf try to iron out an agreement, the reality that fans are the big losers in a feud that has split the sport has sunk in with even Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley taking notice during his annual pre-Masters press conference.

“I believe everyone agrees there’s excitement in the air this week,” said Ridley. “The best players in the world are together once again. That is good for everyone ... especially our patrons and fans around the world.”

The majors have always attracted elite fields but the buzz around this Masters has been dialled up several notches with most of the world’s top players set to go toe-to-toe for the first time since last July at the British Open.