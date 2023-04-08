Masters 2023 live: Round 3 suspended due to rain as Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm battle for the lead

Brooks Koepka is leading the Masters as he's through six holes in Round 3, which was suspended due to heavy rain on Saturday. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

For the second straight day, weather has suspended play at the Masters early.

As the leaders were midway through their third round on Saturday, the horn blew as rain had completely soaked multiple greens at Augusta National.

The second round finished up just before 11 a.m. ET, after weather shut down play on Friday night. Things got so bad at the Masters that a massive tree fell on the course during play, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Brooks Koepka flew ahead to take the lead after a great outing in the early wave on Friday. His lead has grown to four shots ahead of second-place Jon Rahm as both are through six holes in Round 3.

Tiger Woods made the cut on the number at 3-over, but he struggled mightily on Saturday before the tournament was shut down for the day.