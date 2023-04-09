The Masters 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as play resumes in third round

Brooks Koepka leads Jon Rahm into Sunday at the 2023 Masters as the third round resumes after play was suspended due to intense rain.

Four-time major winner Koepka, who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf last year, moved three clear of Rahm at the par-three fourth hole where he got up and down from the left greenside bunker, while world No 3 Rahm made bogey after chipping over the green. Rahm then fell four shots back after a three-putt bogey from 88 feet at the par-four fifth and was looking at a nine-foot birdie putt at the seventh when play was stopped.

There are a raft of chasers looking to capitalise on any mistakes from the leading duo which includes amateur Sam Bennett, the US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay. Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and the world No 1 Scottie Scheffler are close behind, while Tiger Woods has withdrawn following his Saturday struggles.

The third round resumed at 1.30pm BST, with the final round scheduled to start at 5.30pm BST. Follow the conclusion of the third round below:

14:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm flirts with the water beside the 11th green after slightly overdrawing his approach, but it bounces safely on the fringe. Koepka takes a better line but comes up just short of the green.

14:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Viktor Hovland misses the green on 12, then chips in for birdie to move back to five under par. Jason Day putts in nicely too, and he’s back to -4.

Masters 2023: Koepka escapes after trouble at 10

14:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Koepka holes his putt and that is an exceptional par on 10, having been among the trees and forced to chip out. Rahm and Bennett par too.

-13 Koepka (10)

-11 Rahm (10)

-7 Cantlay (16)

-6 Bennett (a) (10)

14:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Koepka chips out of trouble and then fires a mid-iron on to the green, leaving himself a putt of perhaps eight feet for par - that was solid play after a troublesome teeshot. Bennett comes up short and spins back off the green for the second hole in a row. Rahm next, from 156 yards: he makes the same mistake as Bennett, pitching the ball a foot from the flag before spinning back off the putting surface! Perhaps the cold air is reducing the distances here and catching them out. A good result for Koepka, all told.

Cantlay rolls in a delicate putt on 16 for back-to-back birdies and he moves to seven under.

Masters 2023: Koepka in the trees after 10th tee shot

14:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm has the honour once more and finds the fairway with his drive, but Koepka makes his first notable mistake of the day: he doesn’t get the required right-to-left turn with his three wood and leaves himself in some trouble among the trees on the far side of the fairway.

Masters 2023: Rahm and Koepka make up-and-down pars

14:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm splashes out of the bunker and leaves himself another in the eight-foot range for par: for the third hole in a row he drains it! Phenomenal putting from Rahm so far today. Koepka chips on and putts from three feet for his par. Bennett does similarly, while Cantlay makes that birdie up on 15.

-13 Koepka

-11 Rahm

-6 Bennett (a), Cantlay

-5 Morikawa, Fitzpatrick

14:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

Patrick Cantlay, on five under, has just hit a beautiful swinging hook into the 15th green, landing within a few feet from 220 yards. He should move to six under.

Rahm finds a greenside bunker from the rough on nine, Bennett comes up short, and Koepka is so unlucky - he lands his ball over the flag but it spins back down off one of the most treacherous greens at Augusta and he’ll need to chip back on.

13:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm over-cuts his tee shot on nine and clips a tree but it falls fortuitously, landing on the long grass rather than the pinestraw. Koepka finds the middle of the fairway.

Jon Rahm back in action on Sunday morning (Getty Images)

Masters 2023: Rahm rolls in another birdie putt to keep in touch

13:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sam Bennett, the amateur having the time of his life in this final group in his debut Masters, corrects his bogey on seven with a birdie at the eight after a well-judged 15-foot putt. Can Rahm follow? He can! Another wonderful putt and that’s back-to-back birdies by the Spaniard, who’s cooking this morning. Koepka rolls his in short putt to stay two ahead.

-13 Koepka

- 11 Rahm

-6 Bennett (a)

-5 Morikawa, Cantlay

13:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm pitches to about eight feet, the ball checking on the turf and leaving him an uphill putt. Koepka’s response is beautiful, judging his little chip perfectly with a little sidespin to roll it close, and that will be a birdie.

13:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm’s tee shot on the par-five eighth finds a patch of rough between two fairway bunkers, forcing him to bump one down the right hand-side of the fairway and leave himself a pitch into green. Koepka’s tee shot allows him to take a more direct route and he hits his second to the front edge, setting up a possible up and down for a birdie.

Masters 2023: Rahm cuts gap to two strokes

13:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Koepka rolls a tenative par putt to about three feet, while Rahm drains an eight-footer for birdie! Koepka mops up for bogey, and that’s a two-shot swing within a couple of minutes of returning to the golf course on Easter Sunday at 8.30am in Georgia.

-12 Koepka

- 10 Rahm

-6 Bennett (a)

-5 Fitzpatrick, Morikawa, Hovland, Cantlay

13:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here we go then, the third round is back under way. Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm return to the seventh green where they left their balls last night...

13:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tiger’s message on Twitter today:

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

13:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jon Rahm heads into the final day of the 87th Masters in confident mood, despite a sizeable deficit to leader Brooks Koepka at Augusta National.

Rahm trailed Koepka by two shots after completing his delayed second round on Saturday and found himself four adrift by the time play was suspended due to unrelenting rain with the final group on the seventh green.

However, Koepka would return to face a par putt from 12 feet while Rahm had a birdie attempt from slightly closer, meaning a two-shot swing was possible.

Rahm had no complaints about the timing of the suspension, which came after he had dropped shots on the fourth and fifth.

Full story:

Jon Rahm not giving up hope of reigning at the end of a rain-affected Masters

13:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Full story on Tiger Woods’ withdrawal after his struggles on Saturday:

Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

12:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ben Fleming previews what is sure to be a dramatic Sunday at the Masters:

Brooks Koepka is leading the Masters by four shots and is the favourite to win. No one can claim they saw this coming.

For a 32-year-old who already has four major championships to his name, that notion speaks volumes about the fall from sporting grace that Koepka has experienced since his dominant run two years prior.

It’s not that people didn’t want to see Brooks Koepka contend at the Augusta, it’s that few truly believed he could.

Injuries reduced him to two missed cuts and two 55th-placed finishes at the four majors last year. Fast forward another 12 months and he had largely been removed from golfing consciousness. Whisked off and recruited to LIV Golf for $100m, many thought that resembled an early withdrawal from golf’s true elite.

And yet, here we are. Knee injuries behind him and with public scorn over his move to LIV long since subsided, Koepka has reaffirmed his place amongst the game’s best. And his first three days at Augusta was Koepka at his very best – a technical and mechanical dismantling of the Augusta National course.

Full story:

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm prepare to collide in final-day epic at the Masters

12:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

The big news this morning:

Five-time winner Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters ahead of the resumption of the third round on Sunday.

Woods made a record-equalling 23rd consecutive halfway cut at Augusta National on Saturday when the delayed second round was completed. However, the 47-year-old then covered the first seven holes of his third round in six over over par to drop to last place of the 54 players to qualify for the last 36 holes.

A brief statement from tournament officials on Sunday read: “Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round.”

Tiger Woods made the cut but struggled with injury in the third round (Getty Images)

12:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here is how the top of the leaderboard is looking ahead of the resumption of play today:

-13 Koepka-9 Rahm-6 Bennett (a) -5 Fitzpatrick, Morikawa, Hovland, Cantlay-4 Henley, Young, Mickelson, Day, Niemann, Rose-3 Woodland, Fox, Scheffler

12:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Woods toiled yesterday in poor weather conditions and was seen limping heavily around the course. He shot six over par through the first seven holes of his third round, having finished his second round earlier on Saturday to make the cut. That left him at +9 overnight and, facing a long Sunday with 30 holes still to play, he has taken the decision to pull out and protect his ailing body.

Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

12:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Breaking: Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters. More to follow...

Masters set to resume at 1.30pm BST

12:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

A statement from Augusta National Golf Club read after play was suspended on Saturday: “The third round will resume Sunday at 8:30am. CBS will air live coverage beginning at 8:30am through the conclusion of the final round. Ticket gates will open at 7:00am, as previously scheduled. The final round is expected to begin at 12:30pm off of No 1 and No 10 in pairings. The live broadcast will remain 2:00-7:00pm on CBS, as originally scheduled.”

So we can expect play to resume at 1:30pm BST. The fourth round will begin at 5:30pm BST, ending at approximately 11:30pm BST.

12:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

