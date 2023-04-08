The Masters 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Tiger Woods fights to make the cut at Augusta National

Day Two of the Masters saw Brooks Koepka stretch his lead to finish 12 under par, with Jon Rahm three shots back but yet to finish his second round.

That’s as a result of bad weather and two trees falling meaning play was halted on Friday, so Saturday’s 1pm GMT start will be with the remaining groups from Friday finishing off their second rounds. Still fighting to make the cut is Tiger Woods, but Rory McIlroy is heading home early.

Only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods have won the Masters in consecutive years and last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler sits at one under par through two rounds, meaning it would take a monumental weekend for him to triumph again.

The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are likely.

Follow live updates from the opening day’s play of the Masters below:

The Masters 2023

Day Three of The Masters 2023 takes places at Augusta National on Saturday afternoon

Brooks Koepka sets target of 12 under

Tiger Woods resumes and is on the cut line with seven holes to play

Fred Couples makes the cut - the oldest-ever golfer to do so at the Masters

Koepka -12, Rahm -10, Bennett (A) -8, Young , Morikawa, Hovland -6

Jon Rahm in perfect position on 15 to close in on Brooks Koepka

14:23 , Jack Rathborn

Hovland cleans up for par on 16, still -6 and content enough in these horrid conditions.

Rahm booms one down 15, this is a big birdie chance, you’d expect him to get to -11 here.

A looping fade and he’s in the middle of the fairway, that’s the first job done on this par five.

Tiger on 17 and loses control of that tee shot, it’s way out right into the pines.

(Getty Images)

Jon Rahm with birdie chance to go one behind Brooks Koepka

14:15 , Jack Rathborn

Tiger (+1) on 16, on the dance floor, about 20 feet away, he'll take two from there if he can.

Story continues

Thomas on 14: The approach is superb, using the contours and setting up a birdie chance.

The spin is causing the players problems, it’s tricky to adjust.

Now Rahm, high left-to-right shot, similar to JT but a little better as it creeps back towards the pin. Birdie chance coming.

Justin Thomas provides update on Augusta course conditions after heavy rain

14:11 , Jack Rathborn

Justin Thomas on the course, walking with his umbrella, speaks live:

“Just a protein shake, I got a long day ahead of me, it’s easy not to drink water or eat food when it’s like this. 4:45am, I saw my physio, put on every layer I have and here we are.

“When it’s like this, past information out the window, the greens are softer, but they’re slower and skid a lot.

“You’ll see a lot of guys’ shots on 13, they’re laying up, it’s hard out here.”

Tiger Woods makes birdie to ease pressure in bid to make Masters cut

14:05 , Jack Rathborn

Rahm with a massive par on 13, six feet or so, nerveless from the Spaniard, who will hope to get at least one back from his last five holes to halve the deficit to Koepka at -12.

Justin Thomas is badly struggling out there, a lot of people tipped JT to go well this week on a course that appears perfectly suited to his game. But he’s got plenty of work to do now.

Would you believe it!? Tiger with a bomb on 15, magnificent, the fist pump comes out but barely a flicker on his face. +1 and now with a little margin for error.

Tiger Woods suffers bad luck after hitting flag

14:01 , Jack Rathborn

Sensational from Woods on 15, but the spin is vicious and the ball races back and fortunately stops before flirting with the water.

The replay shows it brushed the flag coming down. Woods not daring to show much emotion, still dangerously placed on the cut line.

Jon Rahm closes in on Brooks Koepka as Justin Thomas struggles

13:48 , Jack Rathborn

Jon Rahm’s iron on 13 leaks out to the right, but the Spaniard (-10) is looking to close in on Koepka’s lead some more.

Hovland at -6 and getting back to the form he showed on Thursday, still very much in the hunt.

Justin Thomas is in trouble and one to watch, he's given three shots back to Augusta so far after resumption of play. At +1, he only has a little more room for error or the cut comes into play.

(Getty Images)

Tiger Woods makes steady start at the Masters

13:47 , Jack Rathborn

Tiger Woods still ticking over nicely, remains at +2 after a tidy eight-footer, now to 15. No more errors and Tiger plays all four rounds.

While Schauffele is making moves and gets to -3.

Cameron Young from the pines at 13, he likes it, but this is playing very long. He’ll have two from there to get to -8 and just four back.

(REUTERS)

Sam Bennett: Remember the name as amateur enjoys sensational Masters start

13:31 , Jack Rathborn

Texas A&M starlet Sam Bennett is enjoying a dream start to the Masters.

In the clubhouse at -8 after two rounds with many still to finish, Bennett can just relax, four shots behind Brooks Koepka.

The American is the second best amateur through 36 holes with amateur Ken Venturi nine under par at this stage in 1956.

Tiger Woods fighting to make the cut at the Masters

13:26 , Jack Rathborn

Tiger Woods is +2 through 12 holes in his second round at the Masters.

The cut line is at +2, meaning Woods has no margin for error.

Can he battle his way (deeper) into the weekend?

Well, it’s the ideal start on 13, a birdie try coming up from 20 feet after extracting some check on that pitch, lovely.

Fred Couples makes history at the Masters

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Fred Couples has finished his second round and ends on one over par - he makes the cut, and makes history too.

At age 63 and six months, he becomes the oldest-ever player to make the cut at the Masters.

The 1992 champion has made the cut a monstrous 31 times at Augusta.

(AP)

Trees collapse near spectators at the Masters

13:14 , Karl Matchett

Reminder of yesterday’s dramatic end to play - thankfully nobody was hurt but it was certainly a close call for a few.

Another view of the trees falling on 17 pic.twitter.com/jR431IcdLv — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 8, 2023

Tiger Woods makes great start to Saturday at the Masters

13:07 , Karl Matchett

What a way to get himself up and running!

Tiger lines up a fantastic approach as he resumes on the 12th hole to give himself a birdie putt chance.

Sandy Lyle, meanwhile, taps in his final shot to wrap up his Masters career.

What a way for Tiger to start his day on No.12‼️ #themasterspic.twitter.com/1jEnHa4Pnl — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 8, 2023

The Masters 2023: Tiger Woods fights to make the cut

12:55 , Karl Matchett

All eyes will doubtless be on Tiger Woods as he ploughs through his final seven holes of his second round, to see if he makes the cut.

The golfing great is on +2 at present - right on the cut line - so there’s no margin for error.

Also fighting for half a round or so of consistency are the likes of Keith Mitchell and Zach Johnson, while Thomas Pieters is +3 through 13 and Patrick Cantlay is at par through ten holes.

Rory McIlroy and the Masters cut no one saw coming

12:49 , Karl Matchett

Something was wrong as Rory McIlroy’s right hand flew from his club, but the warning signs had been clear long before then. As his approach into the 11th tumbled down the bank and into the pond beside the green, McIlroy slumped at the realisation that another chance was slipping by at the Masters. But, unlike 12 months ago, there is no hope of a comeback from here. For only the second time since his debut at Augusta, McIlroy will surely be missing from the weekend after finishing his Friday with an overall score of +5.

Whether McIlroy makes the cut is now out of his hands. Although his fate may have been delayed by the storms that descended on Augusta, there was a resigned look as he took off his cap after a closing bogey at the 18th, before heading up the hill to sign a card of 77 – declining to speak to waiting reporters as he did so.

His round, by then, had spiralled out of control. With Brooks Koepka setting an imposing target and playing with the confidence of a Masters champion, McIlroy grappled desperately at the other end of the leaderboard. He could not find the form to survive, let alone contend.

It’s fair to say no one saw this coming.

Jamie Braidwood reports on McIlroy’s Masters demise:

Rory McIlroy and the Masters cut no one saw coming

Sandy Lyle set for final putt at the Masters

12:42 , Karl Matchett

Yesterday’s dramatic end of play due to, well, lots of things going on at once, did have one slightly sad knock-on effect: the legendary Sandy Lyle was all set to take his final shot (or shots) on the Masters course when the klaxon went off.

The Scottish two-time major winner waved off the crowd as he departed, but he has to wait until today resumes to finish off his final professional round.

Here is the full list of groups still to finish their second round:

Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren

Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen

Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (A)

Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell

Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala

Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

The Masters 2023: Saturday tee times and schedule

12:30 , Karl Matchett

The third day of the Masters is approaching...although really, it’s just the rest of the second day.

With play halted early last night, today’s action will resume with over 30 golfers still waiting to finish their second rounds, with those groups getting underway from 1pm GMT - so half an hour from now.

Saturday’s actual third-round action was slated to start from 3pm, but that may still be subject to change depending on the bad weather which is forecast.

Brooks Koepka cleared of ‘staggering’ potential rules violation at the Masters

12:25 , Karl Matchett

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes it was “staggering” that Brooks Koepka and his caddie were cleared of a potential rules violation at the Masters.

TV footage from Thursday’s first round, which was posted on social media, appeared to show Koepka’s caddie Ricky Elliott saying “five” to Gary Woodland’s caddie on the 15th fairway.

If that was deemed to have been advice on which club Koepka had just hit into the par five it would be a breach of the rules, but the pair were quickly cleared of any wrongdoing.

“Following the completion of Brooks Koepka’s round, the Committee questioned his caddie and others in the group about a possible incident on No. 15,” James B. Hyler, Jr, Chairman of Competition Committees, said in a statement.

“All involved were adamant that no advice was given or requested. Consequently, the Committee determined that there was no breach of the Rules.”

Koepka cleared of ‘staggering’ potential rules violation at the Masters

‘Lucky no one was killed’: Masters suspended as trees collapse near spectators

12:17 , Karl Matchett

There were frightening scenes at the Masters on Friday as three giant pine trees fell down due to high winds and stormy weather, narrowly avoiding spectators by the 16th green and 17th tee.

The terrifying footage capturing the incident at the 16th green was broadcast on ESPN’s TV coverage and shows spectators scrambling to avoid one of trees as it collapsed.

The Masters confirmed that no one was injured and said play had been suspended until Saturday morning.

There were shouts as the tree began to topple, which appears to have alerted some to the danger.

Full details and video here:

‘Lucky no one was killed’: Masters suspended as trees collapse near spectators

Amateur Sam Bennett out to ‘do something special’ on dream Masters debut

12:07 , Karl Matchett

Amateur Sam Bennett insisted he could chase down four-time major winner Brooks Koepka as he continued to enjoy a dream Masters debut.

Playing alongside defending champion Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National, Bennett carded a second consecutive 68 on Friday to trail pacesetter Koepka by four shots.

And the 23-year-old from Texas, who won the US Amateur last year to secure his place in the year’s first major, now has his sights set far higher than beating the six other amateurs in the field.

“Everybody coming into the week was, yeah, hope you get Low Am. That’s pretty much all they were saying,” Bennett said.

“I just wanted to put two good rounds up. I knew my golf was good enough to compete out here. I found myself in a situation that now I’ve got a golf tournament that I can go out and win.”

More here from the amazing amateur:

Amateur Sam Bennett out to ‘do something special’ on dream Masters debut

Jon Rahm hoping weather does not hinder his pursuit of Brooks Koepka at Augusta

11:55 , Karl Matchett

A rejuvenated Brooks Koepka took a three-shot lead into the weekend of the 87th Masters as Jon Rahm hoped the weather would not hinder his pursuit of the four-time major winner.

Koepka added a bogey-free 67 to his opening 65 at Augusta National for a halfway total of 12 under par, the joint-third lowest in tournament history alongside LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

Rahm had reached nine under par midway through his round when play was suspended for the second time on Friday afternoon as strong winds brought three trees crashing down across the 17th tee.

Remarkably no spectators were hurt in the terrifying incident, but play was later abandoned for the day and scheduled to resume at 8am local time on Saturday, although prolonged spells of rain were forecast.

Rahm hoping weather does not hinder his pursuit of Koepka at Augusta

Masters betting odds: Who the golf experts are tipping for 2023 glory

11:48 , Karl Matchett

The best golfers in the world have descended on a famous patch of Augusta countryside ahead of what appears set to be a fascinating edition of The Masters.

A fantastic start to the PGA Tour year has teed up a mightily intriguing first major of the year, with Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka showing good form on day one to share the lead.

Jordan Spieth and Jason Day have also looked back to somewhere near their best in recent weeks and know what it takes to challenge around Augusta.

And then there is the return of the LIV Golf rebels, perhaps a little more motivated than usual after the acrimony of the last 18 months and out to prove their worth on their return to the tour.

But who are the experts tipping to pull on the green jacket on Sunday evening?

Masters betting odds: Who the golf experts are tipping for 2023 glory

Brooks Koepka shrugs off controversy to set Masters target

11:32 , Karl Matchett

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka shrugged off the lingering debate over a controversial ruling to set an imposing clubhouse target on day two of the 87th Masters.

Koepka shared the overnight lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland after an opening 65 at Augusta National and was relishing an early start on Friday, with bad weather forecast later in the day.

And the former world number one took full advantage of ideal conditions to post a flawless 67 for a halfway total of 12 under par, the joint-third lowest in tournament history alongside LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

US Amateur champion Sam Bennett was Koepka’s nearest challenger on eight under after a second consecutive 68 completed shortly before play was suspended due to the threat of thunderstorms.

Brooks Koepka shrugs off controversy to set Masters target