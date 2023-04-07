The Masters 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Rory McIlroy struggles in round 2 at Augusta National

Day One of the Masters saw Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka share the lead on seven under, but it was a tough opening round for Rory McIlroy who carded par after an up and down time on the course.

Only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods have won the Masters in consecutive years but last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler can become the fourth golfer to pull on the famous green jacket two years in a row if he triumphs this week.

Woods is also back but has admitted he does not know how many more times he will be able to play at the Masters. The 16-time major champion surprisingly made the cut at last year’s tournament following a serious car accident but has only played the odd competition since. He finished two over for the first round and needs an improvement if he’s to prolong his stay across the weekend.

The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are likely.

Follow live updates from the opening day’s play of the Masters below:

The Masters 2023

Round two underway from 12:30pm GMT - full list of tee times

LATEST: Supreme Koepka stretches lead and moves to -11

Cut expected to be +1 with adverse weather forecast

Leaderboard: Koepka -11; Hovland, Rahm, Day -7; Young, Bennet (A), Morikawa, Spieth -5

Selected others: Woods (+2), McIlroy (+3)

Brooks Koepka cleared of potential rule violation on day one

The Masters: McIlroy’s tough start continues

16:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Eh... McIlroy might be starting to sweat as his horror start turns into a potentially disastrous one. He makes his third bogey in six holes, this time at the par-3 sixth, as a three-putt drops the Northern Irishman to +3. A lengthy birdie putt steamed past the hole and left 10 or so feet for par, which slipped past.

Story continues

(Getty Images)

The Masters: Koepka stretches lead!

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Supreme from Koepka - who plays the first of the par-5s to perfection and comes away from a birdie that looked relatively simple. His second shot at 13 caught the edge of the green and a tidy up and down from there moves him to -11, opening up a four-shot lead. He finally gets one of those birdie putts to land.

The Masters: McIlroy still short

16:36 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy sets up a chance at the par-4 fifth but his birdie putt stops short. He seems to have steadied after his horror start, but the scoreboard still reflects those horror holes of two and three.

The Masters: Double-bogey for DJ

16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Dustin Johnson has just had a shocker at the par-4 seventh. A double bogey drops the 2020 champion back to even par.

The Masters: Koepka misses another

16:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Koepka, purring with his irons, lands another beauty within 10 feet at the iconic par-3 12th. It sets up a fourth birdie chance in a row, but Koepka leaves this short as well and his ball just stops short of the hole.

With two par-5s to come in his next three holes, the American could quickly blow this leaderboard apart - but he needs to start sinking some of these chances.

The Masters: McIlroy inches from chip-in

16:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Close from McIlroy! This would really have given his round some spark. After clearing the green at the par-3 fourth, McIlroy’s chip up the bank teases the hole but just stops short of the birdie. Still, par saved.

Oh hello, Jordan Spieth has just popped up on the leaderboard, joining those on -5 with back-to-back birdies for the 2015 champion at the second and third.

The Masters: Koepka rolls on

16:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Koepka has the look at another birdie, this one from a longer distance. The leader is finding the greens with unerring regularity at the moment, with calm and measured approach shots. This latest birdie putt at the 10th trickles past, but if he continues playing like this there will be plenty more chances to come.

The Masters: Where will the cut be?

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

The cut is currently expected to be +1, and Rory McIlroy is now fighting to make it. The pre-tournament favourite drops another shot at the par-4 third, with a par putt always sliding away from the hole.

The Masters: Missed chance for Koepka

15:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Oh wow - Koepka could have had his left arm halfway in the sleeve of a green jacket by now. After missing a birdie by an inch an the ninth, Koepka then sees another birdie chance roll by at the 10th. This putt was much shorter, but the lead remains just three shots for now.

The Masters: Morikawa making moves

15:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go... Collin Morikawa jumps to -5 with his second birdie in the opening five holes, rolling in a lovely birdie putt at the fifth.

Meanwhile Scheffler chugs his way to a par at the third, but that was hard work. The defending champion isn’t quite looking at home.

If you missed the mini-controversy Morikawa found himself in yesterday, by the way, here’s a catch-up...

The Masters: Bogey from McIlroy

15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

And there it is. Not the start McIlroy wanted to make and he drops to +1 after a brutal six at the par-5 second. He just did not hit a single shot right over that hole, from the drive into the bunker, to the pitch over the green, to the chip back up the hill.

The fightback just got that bit harder.

The Masters: McIlroy in trouble

15:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Oh McIlroy is making hard work of this par-5 second. After chipping out from the bunker, his third shot into the green from the fairway is pitched to the back corner of the green. But the ball springs away and tumbles down the bank, giving McIlroy a tough up and down to even make par.

Watch Brooks Koepka sink eagle at the Masters

15:44 , Karl Matchett

Here’s the footage of a couple of holes earlier as Brooks Koepka crushes it with a monster approach and a perfect putt on the eighth. He’s giving Jon Rahm plenty to do when he tees off about two and a half hours from now. Hovland gets going 20 minutes before that.

Brooks Koepka eagles hole No. 8 to reach 10 under par and extend his lead to three strokes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/y6kU21x7SD — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

The Masters: Koepka out in 33

15:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Koepka with a birdie chance at 9... and it rolls an inch to the left! Still, that’s a front nine of 33 from the American. Very impressive and timely too, given the weather we expect later on tonight, as Koepka heads to the turn.

The Masters: McIlroy begins chase

15:37 , Jamie Braidwood

After an opening par, McIlroy sends his drive at the par-5 second into the bunker on the left edge of the fairway. Not a disaster, but he started the second round last year 10 strokes behind the leader in Scottie Scheffler, and he’s doing the same today given Koepka’s fine start.

The Masters: Tetchy morning for Woodland

15:30 , Shubi Arun

The American hits a birdie on hole eight, his second of the day. He’s also had two bogeys in Round 2 and currently lies T7 on the leaderboard at -4. Elsewehere, Mickelson double-bogeys on his sixth hole before returning to par on the seventh.

Remaining groups and tee times for day two of the Masters

15:30 , Karl Matchett

Here’s every player left to get underway today and their tee times for round two at Augusta:

3.36pm: Mike Weir, Kevin Na

3.48pm: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A)

4.00pm: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

4.12pm: Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren

4.24pm: Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen

4.42pm: Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (A)

4.54pm: Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell

5.06pm: Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala

5.18pm: Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

5:30pm: Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

5.42pm: Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

5.54pm: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

6.06pm: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

6.18pm: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

6:30pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

The Masters: Koepka eagles to go ten under

15:26 , Shubi Arun

Wow, Koepa (-10) with an eagle on the eighth hole to increase his lead at the top! He’s followed by Australian Jason Day who has begun Round 2 with two birdies and two pars. A strong start for Day, who is making his first appearance at the Masters since 2021.

He goes T2 with Hovland and Rahm who are yet to start today.

The Masters: Eagle for Willett as McIlroy starts second round

15:25 , Karl Matchett

Danny Willett sinks a much-needed eagle on the eighth hole! That undoes some early damage after three bogeys in the first five for him.

He’s still +4 so work to do - the cut is expected around +1.

Rory McIlroy is underway and pars the first hole. He finished yesterday level par so will be looking to make up some ground today.

The Masters: Birdie for Rose and Bennett

15:18 , Shubi Arun

Englishman Justin Rose (-4) hits a par on his first hole before getting a birdie on his second, with a 15-foot putt. Rookie Sam Bennett (-5) , just a couple places above Rose in 15th, begins his day with a birdie on the first.

The Masters: LIV Golf check-in

15:09 , Shubi Arun

Koepka maintains his lead at the top with another par on the sixth hole. Mickelson (-2) gets another par on his fifth hole. Schwartzel (+3) had a bogey on his third hole but has made eight pars so far today. DeChambeau (+5) has had a torrid morning so far, with three bogeys and a double bogey so far.

The Masters 2023: Scheffler tees off chasing leaders

15:05 , Karl Matchett

Scottie Scheffler and his group get underway. Four under for him yesterday, a really good day, so there’s scope for him to close the gap even further here.

Sam Bennett is right there with him - the amateur had an incredible start yesterday with a birdie and an eagle in the first two shots of his first Masters.

T6 the pair along with a handful of others.

The Masters day two: Tee times and next starting groups

14:59 , Karl Matchett

Upcoming starters and tee off times for day two:

3.00pm: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (A)

3.12pm: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

3.24pm: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

3.36pm: Mike Weir, Kevin Na

3.48pm: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A)

4.00pm: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

The Masters: Scheffler tees off in five minutes!

14:56 , Shubi Arun

The reigning Masters champion is minutes away from kicking off Round 2 proceedings. Currently 6th on the leaderboard, the American posted a -4 under 68 on Day 1, with three birdies and 13 pars.

Scottie Scheffler's Champions Dinner at The Masters last night included cheeseburger sliders served "Scottie-style." pic.twitter.com/i8o1kYeFI1 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 5, 2023

Masters 2023: Latest updates on Koepka, Woodland, Rose and Johnson

14:53 , Karl Matchett

Gary Woodland takes a par on the sixth, as Justin Rose rolls a 20-footer just past the hole as he seeks a birdie on the first hole. Par it is instead.

Brooks Koepka rolls in a shorter putt to par the sixth and stays eight under, while Dustin Johnson knocks in a par on his first hole. He’s one under from yesterday.

The Masters: Best images as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and more play round two

14:46 , Karl Matchett

The action is well underway at Augusta now, with Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Sam Bennett (A) the next group to tee off.

Phil Mickelson is already showing some nice approach shots - looking extremely trim too - and Rory McIlroy is down on the range at the moment.

He tees off at 3:12pm.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The Masters: Koepka maintains his pace at the top

14:38 , Shubi Arun

The 32 year-old recovers from a poor tee-shot on the fourth hole to hit par and remain atop the leaderboard on -8. Are you watching Viktor and Jon?

Greg Norman giving Brooks Koepka a pep talk this morning pic.twitter.com/axyaiZL3jM — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 7, 2023

The Masters: Straka finding his stride

14:32 , Karl Matchett

Sepp Straka, the Austrian golfer making just his 2nd Masters appearance, has begun day two with two pars and a birdie. One place behind him on the leaderboard in 13th, Masters debutant Ryan Fox has hit a birdie on his second hole to take his score to -3

The Masters: Day begins with four-par

14:27 , Shubi Arun

Koepka hits par on hole 4 and remains on -8. Just a few places below him in fourth on the leaderboard, Jason Day hits par four, as he did in Round 1 yesterday, to kick off proceedings on Day 2.

The joy Jason Day must be feeling playing this consistently well is all one can hope for.

He was the standout world No.1 for a year circa 2015/16 then spent 5-6 years crippled by back injuries & personal challenges.

Easy to be happy for a great Australia golfer. #themasters — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) April 6, 2023

Brooke Koepka now looks “very similar” to during successful run winning majors

14:21 , Karl Matchett

Sarah Stirk has been speaking on Sky Sports Golf about the current Masters leader:

“Koepka was the Major man. With him he has that ultimate confidence, bordering on arrogance, he’s an alpha male and doesn’t let anything bother him - but we saw on Full Swing a side we haven’t before, a vulnerability. We hadn’t seen that before and I thought it was fascinating. He’s battled injuries and really struggled, he made the decision to move to LIV Golf and I think he saw that as a way out.

“Yesterday he had that same confidence, he just seemed very similar to how he was between 2017 and 2019. Watch out, it’s ominous for the rest of the field.

“Coming off that win last week in Orlando his game is looking superb, mentally he’s in a great place and he’s fit and healthy which is giving him confidence right now.”

The Masters: Fine start for Woodland

14:17 , Karl Matchett

Gary Woodland has begun well on Day 2, with a birdie on the par-five second and two pars in his first three holes. He currently lies fourth on the leaderboard, behind yesterday’s star performer Jon Rahm.

The Masters: Mickelson underway on Day 2

14:10 , Shubi Arun

Phil Mickelson, the face of the renegade LIV Golf tour, is currently 18th on the leaderboard at -2 and began Day 2 with a birdie. It’s his first time came at the Masters since joining the Saudi backed league and has largely kept away from the media so far.

Reporter: "You look significantly skinnier than you once did. How were you able to do it?"



Phil Mickelson: "Thank you. I stopped eating food, that was a big help." — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 6, 2023

The Masters: Brooks Koepka takes sole lead to go eight under

14:03 , Karl Matchett

Brooks Koepka goes eight under!

After a par on the first he has birdied the second and that means he’s in sole lead, with Rahm and Hovland starting later on today - the other pair who shared the lead with him yesterday.

Koepka making a very smooth start to proceedings on day two and putting down an early marker that he could open a bit of a gap.

The Masters: DeChambeau starts Day2 with two bogeys

13:59 , Karl Matchett

Schwartzel and Moore both hit par on hole 4, and are currently on three over and two over respectively. The other player in their group DeChambeau, currently on +6, with two bogeys and a par on his first three holes.

Morikawa seeking to improve on career best at the Masters

13:58 , Karl Matchett

Collin Morikawa was in the headlines yesterday after an incident, with some claiming he had misplaced his ball - but he cleared it all up afterwards, with no rule infringement handed against him.

His best finish at the Masters is fifth, achieved last year, and he had a good first day with three under carded.

In Morikawa’s group today is just Matt Fitzpatrick, as Will Zalatoris withdrew with a suspected back injury.

(Getty Images)

The Masters: Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa set to tee off

13:51 , Karl Matchett

Here are the upcoming groups with their GMT tee times:

1.54pm: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox

2.06pm: Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (A)

2.18pm: Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

2.36pm: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose

2.48pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris (withdrawn)

Masters 23: Slow start for Olazabal while Koepka nails first tee shot

13:40 , Karl Matchett

The two-time champion Olazabal hasn’t had the best morning so far, with another bogey on his fifth hole. Potgieter too began Day 2 with a bogey on his first hole and is on +3 at the fourth hole. Koepka has started Day 2 well, nailing his first tee shot and securing his par on hole two.

The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau makes a tough start

13:38 , Karl Matchett

One over for Bryson DeChambeau too on the first hole of the day - not a great start for the American who is now three over.

A big second day needed for several players especially before conditions worsen later on.

Masters betting odds: Who the golf experts are tipping for 2023 glory

13:25 , Shubi Arun

A fantastic start to the PGA Tour year has teed up a mightily intriguing first major of the year, with Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka showing good form on day one to share the lead.

Jordan Spieth and Jason Day have also looked back to somewhere near their best in recent weeks and know what it takes to challenge around Augusta.

And then there is the return of the LIV Golf rebels, perhaps a little more motivated than usual after the acrimony of the last 18 months and out to prove their worth on their return to the tour.

But who are the experts tipping to pull on the green jacket on Sunday evening?

Find out here:

Masters betting odds: Who the golf experts are tipping for 2023 glory

Matt Fitzpatrick ready for the Masters day two

13:24 , Karl Matchett

Matt Fitzpatrick looks ready for action. The Brit carded two under par in round one to keep himself on the fringes at T17 with the likes of Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith.

It’s overcast but not yet stormy at Augusta National so we look set to continue for now.

Masters 2023: The scores so far

13:22 , Shubi Arun

Olazabal +6 (4)

Champ +5 (4)

Potgeiter +5 (2)

Schwartzel +2 (2)

Moore +1 (2)

Masters 2023: Tiger Woods set to begin fight to make cut

13:10 , Karl Matchett

Tiger Woods will be looking for at least a couple of birdies on day two.

The projected cut line at this early stage is one over, so he does have work to do to at least find consistency - he finished two over for his first round.

The crowd favourite tees off at 5:54pm GMT.

Masters 2023:Jose Maria Olazabal, and Cameron Champ to begin proceedings

12:57 , Shubi Arun

Champ shot a four-over 76 on Day 1, while two time champion Olazabal was one shot worse off. The tee times were brought forward 30 minutes due to potential bad weather.

Welcome back to Augusta National Golf Club. #themasters pic.twitter.com/53WgPUhH2K — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

Masters 2023: A tradition unlike any other

12:49 , Shubi Arun

Here’s where Sam Bennett, Ben Carr, Harrison Crowe, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira, Matthew McClean, Aldrich Potgieter and Gordon Sargent will be staying at this year’s Masters.

Bennett, the reigning US Amateur Champion, impressesd most amongst the seven amateuers. He made two birdies, a chip-in eagle, and 15 pars in an error free 65.

The Crow's Nest is a 30-by-40-ft living space on the 3rd floor of Augusta's clubhouse.



Each of the 7 amateurs at this year's tournament will stay at least one night in the room, and previous guests include Tiger Woods & Jack Nicklaus.



It's one of the best traditions in sports. pic.twitter.com/9rMFhdWf3T — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 4, 2023

Masters 2023:‘Staggering’ that Brooks Koepka cleared of potential rules violation

12:46 , Karl Matchett

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes it was “staggering” that Brooks Koepka and his caddie were cleared of a potential rules violation at the Masters.

TV footage from Thursday’s first round, which was posted on social media, appeared to show Koepka’s caddie Ricky Elliott saying “five” to Gary Woodland’s caddie on the 15th fairway.

If that was deemed to have been advice on which club Koepka had just hit into the par five it would be a breach of the rules, but the pair were quickly cleared of any wrongdoing.

More here:

Koepka cleared of ‘staggering’ potential rules violation at the Masters

The Masters 2023: Action set to start

12:40 , Karl Matchett

Weather dependent, we’re set to be up and running for day two of the 2023 Masters. That’s half an hour earlier than originally planned due to incoming bad weather at Augusta.

There are currently some predicting we could have a Monday finish after weekend delays.

Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland shared the lead after round one.

Three things to know for the second round. #themasters pic.twitter.com/7k2gqEvOeM — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

Masters TV channel: How to watch golf major at Augusta today

12:30 , Karl Matchett

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm were among the contenders as the Masters returns in 2023, though the Northern Irishman faces a battle on day two to get himself back in the running.

Scheffler, last year’s winner, is aiming to become only the fourth golfer to pull on the famous green jacket in back-to-back years, but Rahm has been in excellent form on the PGA Tour and should be a strong challenger to the American - the Spaniard shares the lead after day one.

The first major of the golfing year is always eagerly-anticipated, but the return to the fold of 18 LIV Golf defectors adds an extra layer of intrigue.

And with relations not overly rosy between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are likely.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Masters TV channel: How to watch golf major at Augusta today

Masters 2023: Day 2 tee times

12:11 , Shubi Arun

12:30pm:Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ

12.42pm: Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (A)

12.54pm: JT Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau

1.06pm: Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (A)

1.18pm: Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka

1:30pm: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1.42pm: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

1.54pm: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox

2.06pm: Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (A)

2.18pm: Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

2.36pm: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose

2.48pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris (withdrawn)

3.00pm: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (A)

3.12pm: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

3.24pm: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

3.36pm: Mike Weir, Kevin Na

3.48pm: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A)

4.00pm: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

4.12pm: Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren

4.24pm: Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen

4.42pm: Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (A)

4.54pm: Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell

5.06pm: Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala

5.18pm: Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

5:30pm: Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

5.42pm: Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

5.54pm: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

6.06pm: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

6.18pm: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

6:30pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

Masters 2023: DP World Tour wins major legal battle over LIV Golf players

12:00 , Shubi Arun

The DP World Tour has won its landmark legal battle against LIV Golf players.

An arbitration panel has sided with the DP World Tour, former the European Tour, and determined it was correct to impose sanctions on its members such as Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

The Ryder Cup heroes and 10 other players were hit with £100,000 fines and two-week suspensions after appearing in the inaugural LIV Golf event last year.

The appeals have now been dismissed and they now have 30 days to pay the fines originally sanctioned.

DP World Tour wins major legal battle over LIV Golf players

Masters 2023: Rahm misses, misses and makes on Day 1

11:44 , Shubi Arun

Day 1 of the Masters belonged to Jon Rahm. Despite four-putting the first, the world number 3 recovered with an eagle and seven birdies to post 65. It was his joint lowest round at the Augusta.

“Walking to the second tee I remembered Seve’s (Ballesteros) quote when he was asked how can you four putt when you’re so good and he said, ‘I miss, I miss, I miss, I make’.”

Masters Golf (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Masters 2023: Tiger Woods hoping to improve on yesterday’s showing

11:29 , Shubi Arun

Tiger Woods looked far from his best in Round 1 yesterday. Competing in just his fifth tournament of the year, he struggled to a 74, including five bogeys and three birdies to finish two over par. The five-time champion said his leg was sore after the round and admitted to being in “constant” pain.

“Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it,” he said after yesterday.

The Masters 2023: Round one scorecard

11:15 , Shubi Arun

Brooks Koepka-7

Viktor Hovland -7

Jon Rahm -7

Jason Day -5

Cameron Young -5

Gary Woodland-4

Sam Bennett -4

Scottie Scheffler -4

Sam Burns -4

Shane Lowry -4

Xander Schauffele -4

Adam Scott -4

Justin Rose -3

Collin Morikawa -3

Jordan Spieth -3

Tony Finau -3

Sepp Straka -2

Ryan Fox -2

Matthew Fitzpatrick -2

Joo-Hyung Kim -2

Collin Morikawa clears up confusion over Masters ball rules controversy

11:03 , Karl Matchett

Collin Morikawa found himself in the middle of a mini-controversy in the first round of the Masters on Thursday.

At the sixth green, Morikawa was seen placing the ball a couple of inches ahead of his marker, before then moving the marker just behind the ball at that spot.

Footage of Morikawa moving the ball quickly went viral on social media, sparking a debate if it was within the rules or not. On the ESPN broadcast too, there was confusion.

Morikawa clears up confusion over Masters ball rules controversy

Rory McIlroy off to slow start at Masters but insists gap is not ‘insurmountable’

10:49 , Karl Matchett

Rory McIlroy insisted he was not left facing an “insurmountable” challenge after a frustrating opening round of the 87th Masters.

McIlroy made history as he gave what is believed to be the first in-play interview at Augusta National as he played the ninth hole, but could only produce a level-par 72 to lie seven shots off the lead.

“I’m probably two or three shots behind how I’d like to be, considering how I played,” McIlroy said.

“I think, if I had gotten the most out of my round, I would have shot 68 or 69. So (I’m) a few shots back, but nothing that’s not insurmountable.”

Read the full story here:

Rory McIlroy off to slow start at Masters but insists gap is not ‘insurmountable’