The Masters 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores with Koepka, Rahm and Hovland top for round 2 at Augusta National

Day One of the Masters saw Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka share the lead on seven under, but it was a tough opening round for Rory McIlroy who carded par after an up and down time on the course.

Only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods have won the Masters in consecutive years but last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler can become the fourth golfer to pull on the famous green jacket two years in a row if he triumphs this week.

Woods is also back but has admitted he does not know how many more times he will be able to play at the Masters. The 16-time major champion surprisingly made the cut at last year’s tournament following a serious car accident but has only played the odd competition since. He finished two over for the first round and needs an improvement if he’s to prolong his stay across the weekend.

The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are likely.

Follow live updates from the opening day’s play of the Masters below:

The Masters 2023

Day Two of The Masters 2023 takes place at Augusta National on Friday afternoon

Scottie Scheffler won the major last year and hopes to regain the Green Jacket

Round two gets underway at 12:30pm GMT - full list of tee times

Scorecard ahead of round two

Masters 2023: Day 2 tee times

12:11 , Shubi Arun

12:30pm:Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ

12.42pm: Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (A)

12.54pm: JT Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau

1.06pm: Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (A)

1.18pm: Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka

1:30pm: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1.42pm: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

1.54pm: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox

2.06pm: Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (A)

2.18pm: Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

2.36pm: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose

2.48pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris (withdrawn)

3.00pm: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (A)

3.12pm: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

3.24pm: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

3.36pm: Mike Weir, Kevin Na

3.48pm: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A)

4.00pm: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

4.12pm: Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren

4.24pm: Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen

4.42pm: Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (A)

4.54pm: Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell

5.06pm: Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala

5.18pm: Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

5:30pm: Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

5.42pm: Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

5.54pm: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

6.06pm: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

6.18pm: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

6:30pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

Masters 2023: DP World Tour wins major legal battle over LIV Golf players

12:00 , Shubi Arun

The DP World Tour has won its landmark legal battle against LIV Golf players.

An arbitration panel has sided with the DP World Tour, former the European Tour, and determined it was correct to impose sanctions on its members such as Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

The Ryder Cup heroes and 10 other players were hit with £100,000 fines and two-week suspensions after appearing in the inaugural LIV Golf event last year.

The appeals have now been dismissed and they now have 30 days to pay the fines originally sanctioned.

DP World Tour wins major legal battle over LIV Golf players

Masters 2023: Rahm misses, misses and makes on Day 1

11:44 , Shubi Arun

Day 1 of the Masters belonged to Jon Rahm. Despite four-putting the first, the world number 3 recovered with an eagle and seven birdies to post 65. It was his joint lowest round at the Augusta.

“Walking to the second tee I remembered Seve’s (Ballesteros) quote when he was asked how can you four putt when you’re so good and he said, ‘I miss, I miss, I miss, I make’.”

Masters 2023: Tiger Woods hoping to improve on yesterday’s showing

11:29 , Shubi Arun

Tiger Woods looked far from his best in Round 1 yesterday. Competing in just his fifth tournament of the year, he struggled to a 74, including five bogeys and three birdies to finish two over par. The five-time champion said his leg was sore after the round and admitted to being in “constant” pain.

“Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it,” he said after yesterday.

The Masters 2023: Round one scorecard

11:15 , Shubi Arun

Brooks Koepka-7

Viktor Hovland -7

Jon Rahm -7

Jason Day -5

Cameron Young -5

Gary Woodland-4

Sam Bennett -4

Scottie Scheffler -4

Sam Burns -4

Shane Lowry -4

Xander Schauffele -4

Adam Scott -4

Justin Rose -3

Collin Morikawa -3

Jordan Spieth -3

Tony Finau -3

Sepp Straka -2

Ryan Fox -2

Matthew Fitzpatrick -2

Joo-Hyung Kim -2

Collin Morikawa clears up confusion over Masters ball rules controversy

11:03 , Karl Matchett

Collin Morikawa found himself in the middle of a mini-controversy in the first round of the Masters on Thursday.

At the sixth green, Morikawa was seen placing the ball a couple of inches ahead of his marker, before then moving the marker just behind the ball at that spot.

Footage of Morikawa moving the ball quickly went viral on social media, sparking a debate if it was within the rules or not. On the ESPN broadcast too, there was confusion.

Morikawa clears up confusion over Masters ball rules controversy

Rory McIlroy off to slow start at Masters but insists gap is not ‘insurmountable’

10:49 , Karl Matchett

Rory McIlroy insisted he was not left facing an “insurmountable” challenge after a frustrating opening round of the 87th Masters.

McIlroy made history as he gave what is believed to be the first in-play interview at Augusta National as he played the ninth hole, but could only produce a level-par 72 to lie seven shots off the lead.

“I’m probably two or three shots behind how I’d like to be, considering how I played,” McIlroy said.

“I think, if I had gotten the most out of my round, I would have shot 68 or 69. So (I’m) a few shots back, but nothing that’s not insurmountable.”

Read the full story here:

Rory McIlroy off to slow start at Masters but insists gap is not ‘insurmountable’