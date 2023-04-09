Masters 2023 live: Follow Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and others as they battle for the green jacket

Jon Rahm (left) and Brooks Koepka are going head-to-head in the final round of the 2023 Masters. Will one of them walk away with the green jacket? (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The final round of the 2023 Masters is finally underway. Brooks Koepka began the round with a 2-shot lead over Jon Rahm and he'll try to hang on in this star-studded final group.

Viktor Hovland, who had a share of the lead after Round 1, is still lurking at just three shots back. You can take a look at the entire leaderboard right here.

The final round will not include Tiger Woods, who withdrew Sunday morning.

Keep up with all of the final-round action here with Yahoo Sports: