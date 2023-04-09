Masters 2023 live: Follow Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and others as they battle for the green jacket
The final round of the 2023 Masters is finally underway. Brooks Koepka began the round with a 2-shot lead over Jon Rahm and he'll try to hang on in this star-studded final group.
Viktor Hovland, who had a share of the lead after Round 1, is still lurking at just three shots back. You can take a look at the entire leaderboard right here.
The final round will not include Tiger Woods, who withdrew Sunday morning.
Keep up with all of the final-round action here with Yahoo Sports:
The co-leaders survived the toughest hole on the course, the long par-4 5th, both tapping in for par.
Koepka: -10
Rahm: -10
And the rest of the field is suddenly closing in as well: Full leaderboard