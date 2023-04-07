Masters 2023 live: Brooks Koepka takes command as Round 2 halted by weather

Brooks Koepka has taken a commanding lead during Round 2 of Masters on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Who can chase him down? (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The second round of the Masters has reached it's second weather delay of the day as the horn blew at 4:22 p.m. ET. The first delay only lasted 21 minutes. In the meantime, everyone is chasing Brooks Koepka on the leaderboard at the moment.

Early in the day, Koepka took control of the tournament with a second-round 67 to move to 12-under on the week. That's four strokes clear of second place, a spot surprisingly held by amateur Sam Bennett. He's followed by plenty of big names, including Jon Rahm (7-under), Collin Morikawa (6-under) and Jordan Spieth (5-under).

Oh, and Tiger Woods has a battle ahead of him to make it to the weekend at Augusta National. At least one big name, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, is almost surely going to miss the cut after a disastrous second round.

Keep up with all of the action from the second round of the Masters here with Yahoo Sports: