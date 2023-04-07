Masters 2023 leaderboard: Tiger Woods tee time, live updates for Round 2 at Augusta National

A tradition unlike any other continues Friday with Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm sharing the top spot on the leaderboard entering the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. At the moment, Koepka is carrying the flag for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, struggled to a 2-over 74, putting him nine strokes off the pace. Woods is bidding for his sixth Masters title.

The weather could play a major factor in the tournament moving forward. According to AccuWeather, there is a 96% chance of precipitation on Friday and 98% chance on Saturday in Augusta, Georgia.

What time does Tiger Woods tee off today?

Tiger Woods tees off his second round at 12:54 p.m. ET alongside two players at the top of the leaderboard after Thursday's first round.

Co-leader Viktor Hovland is tied with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka at 7-under par. Xander Schauffele is tied for sixth at 4-under par.

Woods, meanwhile, is tied for 54th at two over par.

The weather is not expected to be pleasant Friday afternoon, so officials have bumped tee times up 30 minutes. Jose María Olazabal and Cameron Champ will get the second round started at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Here's the complete list of tee times for Friday's second round.

There were 18 LIV golfers in the 2023 Masters field, six of whom have previously won a Green Jacket.

Here are those golfers and how they fared during the first round:

Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010 Masters champion) — 1 under, tied for 26th

Bubba Watson (2012, 2014 champ) — 5 over, tied for 78th

Dustin Johnson (2020 champ) — 1 under, tied for 26th

Patrick Reed (2018 champ) — 1 under, tied for 26th

Sergio Garcia (2017 champ) — 2 over, tied for 54th

Charl Schwartzel (2011 champ) — 2 over, tied for 54th

Brooks Koepka — 7 under, tied for lead

Bryson DeChambeau — 2 over, tied for 54th

Cameron Smith — 2 under, tied for 17th

Louis Oosthuizen — 4 over, tied for 73rd

Mito Pereira — 2 over, tied for 54th

Joaquin Niemann — 1 under, tied for 26th

Kevin Na — withdrew after nine holes due to illness

Abraham Ancer — even par, tied for 37th

Thomas Pieters — 2 over, tied for 54th

Harold Varner III — even par, tied for 37th

Jason Kokrak — 1 over, tied for 45th

Talor Gooch — even par, tied for 37th

While the PGA Tour considers the Masters an official event, the field is determined by the Augusta National Golf Club and is by invitation only. That means LIV golfers can compete in the tournament.

