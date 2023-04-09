Masters 2023 leaderboard: Live updates on final rounds at Augusta National; Tiger Woods withdraws

After two days of bad weather, the 87th Masters will open Sunday with the completion of the third round before getting to the fourth and final round.

The Masters called the tournament off on Saturday after golfers endured 45 minutes of rain in the third round.

Brooks Koepka, who left the PGA Tour to sign with the Saudi-backed LIV tour, is the leader at 13 shots under. He leads Jon Rahm by four shots. Sam Bennett, an amateur, is in third place at 6 under. But Tiger Woods, who was in last place, withdrew before play resumed on Sunday "due to injury."

Follow along for the latest action, leaderboard updates, highlights and more.

Brooks Koepka holds early two-stroke lead over Joh Rahm

Brooks Koepka opened the resumption of third-round play Sunday with a bogey on the par-4 seventh hole, but then went birdie, par and saved par on No. 10. Joh Rahm opened with birdies on No. 7 and the par-5 eighth and then parred the next two holes to trail Koepka by two through 10 on Sunday.

To maintain momentum, leader Brooks Koepka converts a par save on No. 10. #themasters pic.twitter.com/uNlqVdYlIe — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

Tiger Woods said he was in "constant" pain during the 2023 Masters, but the pain became too much to bear – the five-time Masters champion withdrew from Augusta National before third-round play resumed on Sunday "due to injury."

Woods finished the first 36 holes at 3-over at Augusta National on Saturday to make the cut for the 23rd consecutive time, tying the record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

But he got off to a slow start to the third round on Saturday and was visibly in pain, laboring to walk in the cold and wet conditions. He shot two bogeys and two double bogeys through seven holes, before play was suspended for the day at 3:15 p.m. ET due to a torrential downpour. He dropped to last place on Saturday at 6-over in the third round and 9-over for the tournament.

Story continues

- Cydney Henderson

When will play resume on Sunday at the Masters?

Third round action will continue at Augusta National on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET. No player had completed their third round when play was called on Saturday. The fourth round is expected to begin later in the afternoon, around 12:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Masters on Sunday

The restart of the third round will be broadcast on CBS, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET until the conclusion of the round. Live coverage will pick back up on CBS from 2-7 p.m. ET.

Featured groups and holes can be streamed via Masters.com and ESPN+. Streaming is also available via CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, as well as through Paramount+.

Will weather be an issue on Sunday?

Weather has been a big story at the Masters, but there appears be a break on Sunday. The Weather Channel forecast calls for mostly cloudy or partly cloudy skies with only a 2% chance of precipitation. The temperatures were to be 45 as play resumed, with a high of 63 at 6 p.m. ET.

Play was called early on Friday and Saturday because of rain, and three trees came down on Friday, but no one was hurt. No precipitation is in the forecast for Monday, if play has to be extended to a fifth day.

A Brooks Koepka win could be nightmare for Augusta National's leaders

LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka is having himself quite a tournament at the Masters.

All this focusing on crashing trees, sodden grass and ominous skies seems to be prolonging the inevitable: what could be a day of great angst for the powers that be in men’s golf, the day when a man who was kicked off the PGA Tour last year for taking Saudi blood money dons a green jacket as the winner of the first major of the year.

Koepka, 32, still has 12 holes to play in the third round before a full 18 in the fourth round Sunday, but he certainly was in command Saturday with a four-stroke lead over Spain’s Jon Rahm. Koepka managed one birdie and five pars during the miserable cold and rain over his first six holes of the third round to reach 13-under-par for the tournament, four better than Rahm, who had a birdie, two bogeys and three pars.

- Christine Brennan

Brooks Koepka is the leader as play resumes Sunday at the Masters.

Masters prize money

This year, the total purse of the 2023 Masters is $18 million, up $3 million from last year.

The winner will take home $3.24 million. Last year's winner Scottie Scheffler collected $2.7 million for his three-shot win over Rory McIlroy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters live Sunday leaderboard: Brooks Koepka leads, Tiger Woods out