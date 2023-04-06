The Masters 2023 Leaderboard

Tiger Woods walks up the seventh fairway during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf - AP/Charlie Riedel

Rarely has the Masters felt like such a battleground for golf’s soul. Since LIV Golf was launched last June, Greg Norman, rebel series' main antagonist, has maintained that the four majors should "play Switzerland" by staying neutral in the debate. There appears scant hope of this, with the quartet all expressing their support for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Last year, the Asian Tour were not invited to Augusta after they signed a £240 million deal with LIV. Cho Minn Thant, the Asian Tour’s chief executive, has received a credential this time, but it is understood this is only because he sits on the Official Golf World Rankings board, scheduled to hold a meeting at Augusta this week.

“Augusta National should know that they and the other majors are now in a unique situation,” Norman told Telegraph Sport. They are now the only tournaments with the creme de la creme. This Masters will be the first time in almost a year that the best players are playing against each other.”

Follow our live first round Masters Championship coverage.