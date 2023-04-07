The Masters 2023 Leaderboard

Tiger Woods walks on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta - AP Photo/Charlie Riede

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland shot opening rounds of seven-under to sit atop the leaderboard at the 2023 Masters while Cameron Young and Jason Day were two shots back after a good day for scoring at Augusta National.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler ended day one on four-under, in a pack that includes major winners Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Xander Schauffele.

Tiger Woods had just three birdies against five bogeys and opened with a 74, leaving the the five-time champion in danger of missing the cut at the Masters for the first time as a professional.

US Amateur champion Sam Bennett is also at four under after a pair of birdies and a chip-in eagle during his bogey-free round. It was the lowest by an amateur in a major since Hovland shot 67 in the final round of the 2019 US Open.

